MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott on Monday announced appointments to the three positions on the new Vermont Cannabis Control Board: James Pepper and Kyle Harris, both of Montpelier, and Julie Hulburd, of Colchester.
Pepper, who would serve as chairman according to the governor’s news release, currently is a deputy state’s attorney for the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs. Since 2019, Harris has worked as an economic development specialist at the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets working on dairy innovation, maple initiatives and hemp business development. Hulburd is human resources director at the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation with more than 20 years of Human Resources experience, including 12 years in municipal government.
The trio will form the new board that was was supposed to be in place in January as part of Act 164, the 2020 law that laid the groundwork for a legal cannabis marketplace in Vermont. The administration took longer than expected to review nominations for the positions with Scott interviewing finalists personally.
“The board will play a critical role in ensuring public safety, equity and fairness while implementing this new market,” Scott said. “James, Julie and Kyle bring diverse and relevant experience to the (board), and I’m confident they will hit the ground running when they get to work in the coming days.”
The purpose of the Cannabis Control Board is to safely, equitably and effectively implement and administer the laws and rules regulating adult-use cannabis in Vermont. It will be responsible for establishing, administering and regulating a cannabis regulatory system for commercial cannabis cultivators, wholesalers, product manufacturers, retailers and testing laboratories.
On Town Meeting Day, Waterbury was one of about 30 towns across Vermont to vote in favor of opting into the new legal marketplace to grow, process and sell cannabis products. Duxbury, Waitsfield, Montpelier and Burlington also voted in favor; Richmond voters turned it down.
The new board will assume the responsibility for regulating the existing system of medical cannabis dispensaries and administering the medical cannabis registry, currently run by the Vermont Department of Public Safety.
The goals outlined in Act 164 call for fees and rules to be set in 2021 and licenses issued for cannabis sales in 2022.
Scott’s announcement notes that Pepper has worked on criminal justice reform initiatives including bail reform, expungement eligibility, use of force standards for law enforcement officers, and the expansion of juvenile jurisdiction. Also, he serves on the Racial Disparities in the Criminal and Juvenile Justice System Advisory Panel, the Juvenile Justice Advisory Panel and the Sentencing Commission.
Pepper gained experience with cannabis issues working in the administration of former Gov. Peter Shumlin as director of intergovernmental affairs and a senior policy adviser. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Johns Hopkins University and a juris doctorate from Vermont Law School.
A member of the Colchester Select Board, Hulburd has been a member of the state Ethics Commission since 2018 and its chairwoman since 2019. She has also served on the Colchester parks and recreation advisory board and as a justice of the peace.
Hulburd has a bachelor’s degree from Northern Vermont University-Johnson and certification from the Human Resources Certification Institute and the Society for Human Resources Management. She volunteers for the Vermont Brain Injury Association’s Walk for Thought, and with the Miss Vermont scholarship organization.
In his role as an agriculture development specialist at the Agriculture Agency, Harris has focused on emerging issues and economic development with a role as liaison with the Agency of Commerce and Community Development. He helped develop the agency’s Agriculture and Food System Strategic Plan 2021-30.
Harris previously worked as associate counsel for environmental affairs at the Corn Refiners Association in Washington, D.C. where he looked to improve the environmental footprint at both ends of the supply chain. He has a bachelor’s degree in history from the College of Charleston, and a juris doctorate and master’s degree in environmental law and policy from Vermont Law School.
