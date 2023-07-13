As of noon on July 13, the following is a listing of flood-related cancellations provided to The Times Argus and Rutland Herald by arts venues:
Craftsbury Chamber Players, Colchester, Hardwick — currently presenting concerts in Colchester and Hardwick, https://craftsburychamberplayers.org
Frank Suchomel Memorial Arts Center, Adamant — Michael Avitabile-Adam Tendler recital canceled, www.fsmac-quarryworks.org
Lost Nation Theater — with the indefinite closing of Montpelier City Hall Arts Center, plans for “The Addams Family” not yet announced, https://lostnationtheater.org
QuarryWorks, Adamant — “Call Me Madam” closed for weekend, https://www.fsmac-quarryworks.org
Studio Place Arts, Barre — closed until further notice, www.studioplacearts.com
Unadilla Theatre, Marshfield — tonight’s performances canceled, check for future performances, https://unadilla.org
Weston Theater Company, Weston — “all productions on hold until further notice,” https://westontheater.org