WESTON — Artists Matt Cusack, Billy Finn, and others will be performing a benefit event for Weston Theater Company with free livestream access courtesy of GNAT-TV at 7 p.m., today (July 14).
Says GNAT-TV Executive Director Tammie Reilly: "Community Media is all about connecting communities and empowering people to share their voices. GNAT-TV is proud to play a role in helping these performers from Weston Theater Company bring their spirit of resilience and hope to the wider world."
Production of the hit sold-out musical “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” paused Monday after a massive rainstorm caused catastrophic flooding in the historic Weston Playhouse, worse than that wrought by Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
Actors from that show have organized the event as a thank you for the overwhelming support the theater has received from individuals and organizations nationwide, and as a fundraising effort to scale the ever-increasing mountain of repair costs.
Go online to gnat-tv.org/live today at 7 p.m. and on social media at the Weston Theater Company Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/westontheater. Learn more at westontheater.org.