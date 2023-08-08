It has been so inspiring to see the outpouring of support for Vermont businesses affected by the floods this summer. Millions of dollars in donations — through foundations or GoFundMe campaigns — have been critical in keeping these businesses going.
Without that help, and the assistance that is coming from state and federal sources, such as FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Association and the Gap Program set up by the Scott administration, the Vermont business landscape likely would look a lot different going into the fall and holiday months.
Our hearts have broken seeing the flood damaged inventory and debris being pulled from businesses across the state in recent weeks. Tradespeople are on overdrive trying to maximize the warm weather in order to make repairs and installations. In a couple of short months, it will be cold enough to switch on the furnace.
For weeks now, we have chronicled the Floods of 2023. They just seem to keep on coming, too. The combined staff members of the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus have worked tirelessly to chase down the latest information, whether it has been via the deluge of news releases, the frequent press conferences, or meeting with individuals at their homes or businesses.
To make sure Vermonters had access to information and resources, we dropped our paywall, making our online content free to anyone who was interested. “Anyone” turned out to be tens of thousands of additional hits each week on our websites and across our social media. We were hearing from people who had left Vermont and were reaching out in concern for their home state. They wanted information about how to help; where to donate; or even asking if we could check on someone who might be stranded or needing assistance.
In addition, as opportunities for donations took shape in each community, local and business leaders asked us to spread the word. We continue to share those resources — in one form or another — in our Community News section, or within the Flood Recovery Resources roundup we have been publishing daily, as well as providing updates as information has changed, and awards have been given.
Again, it has been truly inspiring to see our community rally with such determination to make their downtowns stronger.
But there has been a disconnect that has affected us firsthand.
In that flurry of information being verified and then distributed, we, too, have seen our business deeply affected. We are not at a loss for content, or news-gathering, but the very businesses that have been closed down — temporarily or permanently — as a result of the storms are our advertisers. We cannot (and do not) expect them to put their resources toward us. At the moment, marketing and messaging are the least of their worries.
The same way the early quarantine of COVID stripped us of about 60% of our revenue stream overnight, we find ourselves looking at continued operating costs (we have not dropped back the number of editions we print each week as we did in early pandemic days) and far less revenue is coming in.
Our advertising representatives are pivoting, of course. They are looking for new accounts and opportunities. They are reaching out to new businesses, and even a few who have told us they are no longer interested in marketing in print.
Likewise, our customer service department has been pushing for new subscribers, offering incentives and deals to get more eyeballs on our content (and all of that advertising).
The bottom line is that as a community resource that has proven itself invaluable in these crises, and having not suffered any flood damage to our physical operation but feeling the pinch of these challenging days, we, too, need support.
It can be word of mouth, referring new subscribers and advertisers our way. It can be talking up our coverage and the local news, arts, sports and community opinion you have come to rely on. Or it can be renewing your subscription, getting another subscription for a family member or friend. Or it can be working with our advertising staff to let us be part of your rebuilding, your future marketing, your ongoing success.
The newspaper is a reflection of the community it serves. We are seeing our flood-ravaged communities coming back stronger than ever. We hope that, like the thousands of others who we are proud to serve each day, you will see the value in your local newspaper.