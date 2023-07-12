It is hard not to feel anxious. The storm that dumped several inches of water on Vermont over July 10-11 remains very present. All around Vermont, there are stories of damage, of near-misses, of concern for the rain in the forecast.
In the years after Tropical Storm Irene, individuals in some of the most heavily affected towns, where they were cut off from the rest of the state for days (including no electricity or access to food or water), residents will tell you that heavy storms have become a trigger. When they hear the power of water, they can go, emotionally, to a dark place.
Today, with social media providing its own flood of disturbing images of the flood devastation and now the recovery efforts, it is hard not to feel anxious and depressed. But that is actually a healthy response, because the emotion behind experiencing this tragedy is the first step toward getting beyond it.
In central Vermont, we are seeing individuals rallying by reaching out to businesses to help in the clean-up effort. Online sign-up sheets for volunteers are filling up. It would seem action — trying to help as well as showing support — goes a long way toward coping.
Washington County Mental Health Services, which serves thousands of Vermonters — not just central Vermonters — knows these weather events have an impact on people in varying ways. It has become so common, in fact, they provide a brochure titled “Understanding the Impact and Exploring Strategies for Coping with Weather Emergencies.”
“No one who lives through a disaster is untouched by the experience. Like other disasters, severe storms and flooding can result in emotional distress, as well as property damage and loss. Disasters can threaten our sense of control and safety and can affect many aspects of our lives. You may also experience significant distress if you had losses from a previous storm, flood or other disaster,” it states.
The brochure notes that disaster stress that is unrecognized or unmanaged can impact our physical and mental health. Dealing with the emotional consequences soon after a disaster can help reduce the possibility of long-term problems. Recognizing and handling stress properly can help you meet the challenges of recovering from a storm or flood and reclaiming your sense of control and security.
According to WCMHS, it is important to remember that there is no one correct way to react emotionally to storms and floods. “Not everyone reacts the same way, and in fact, you may react in a variety of different ways even in the course of the same day. Each person gets through the emotional challenges of a disaster in their own time and on their own terms,” it states.
It is worth noting that the best predictor of how a person will react to a disaster is how they have reacted to other challenges in the past, and likewise, the best strategies for coping now are those strategies that have worked well in the past.
“To help you best manage the emotions associated with the storm and flood, you should use the coping mechanisms that are familiar and comfortable for you,” the brochure states.
Not everyone will have an emotional reaction to the storms or floods. Those who do will react in their own unique way.
Some of the more typical emotional reactions may include: Recurring dreams or nightmares about the storms or floods; trouble concentrating or remembering things; feeling numb, withdrawn or disconnected; having bursts of anger or intense irritability; persistent physical symptoms (i.e., headaches, digestive problems, muscle tension, etc.); being overprotective of your family’s safety; avoiding reminders of the storm or flood; being tearful or crying for no apparent reason.
So how does one manage the stress and anxiety?
Limit your exposure to graphic news stories; get accurate, timely information from credible sources (like this newspaper); seek out and follow the experts’ advice; educate yourself about the specific hazards; try to maintain your normal daily routine; exercise, eat well and rest; stay busy (physically and mentally); communicate with friends, family and supporters; use spirituality and your personal beliefs; keep a sense of humor; express yourself through writing, poetry, drawing, etc.; talk and share your feelings with others.
If you’re working to clean up, take rest periods, hydrate, eat regular meals, and allow other people to help you.
The brochure notes that often the best source of assistance in dealing with the emotional aspect of emergencies is found in each other. “If you are anxious about the storm or flooding, talk to someone you love or trust. This may be a family member, friend, clergy member or teacher. Just don’t keep your fears to yourself.”
If you notice that a loved one, friend or co-worker’s behavior has substantially changed, reach out and ask them how they are doing. Make some time to talk when it is convenient for both of you, and follow up later on to see how they are doing. Watching out for each other demonstrates that you care, and it can be comforting to both of you.
If you or someone that you know is having an acute emotional reaction that does not subside over the period of a few days, it may be best to seek the assistance of a medical or mental health professional.
If you know someone in crisis, or you feel yourself in crisis, call 988, or call Washington County Mental Health Services at 802-229-0591.