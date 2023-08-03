BERLIN — The Vermont Department of Economic Development opened the Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program, BEGAP, on Thursday, Aug. 3.
This $20 million grant program is intended to help businesses and nonprofits restore, reopen and bring their employees back to work after suffering physical damages to their property beginning July 7, 2023, when severe storms swept into Vermont.
Prior to the application opening, businesses and nonprofits are encouraged to visit the BEGAP page to learn how the program works and what you will need to have in hand before you begin the online application process.
As a reminder, here are some of the basics of BEGAP:
— Grantees can get up to 20% of their net, uncovered damages after factoring in other funding sources like insurance coverage and other grant awards.
— Most organizations can receive up to $20,000. More could be available for entities that suffered $1 million or more in physical damages.
— Physical damage includes damage to real estate, improvements made by leaseholders, inventory and equipment.
— Of the $20 million devoted to BEGAP, $1 million is being set aside for the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets to disburse to farms and farm businesses.
Submissions will be approved on a rolling basis until all funds are expended. Applicants can email can email ACCD.BizFloodGrant@Vermont.Gov with questions.
WATERBURY — The Department of Vermont Health Access, which administers Vermont Medicaid and Vermont Health Connect, is offering a special enrollment period for Vermonters affected by the natural disaster and in need of health insurance coverage.
Signing up for a qualified health plan is usually limited to an annual open enrollment period. However, any Vermonter who lets DVHA know that they were affected by the flood can sign up.
DVHA reports more than 90% of people enrolled through the health insurance marketplace qualify for financial help, with 25% of enrollees paying less than $25 a month for their health plans. Vermonters who are eligible for Medicaid can enroll at any time of year.
“We want to help those affected by this natural disaster in any way we can, and that includes ensuring that our friends, family and neighbors avoid gaps in their health coverage,” said Andrea De La Bruere, commissioner of DVHA. “Having health insurance makes it easier to access health care and to avoid unexpected medical bills.”
DVHA has also extended Medicaid for Vermonters affected by flooding. Benefits for Vermonters whose renewal deadline was in July and who didn’t respond to redetermination notices will automatically be extended into August. Vermonters affected by flooding who did respond to their renewal and no longer have any health care coverage with the state can ask for one more month of benefits. To request an extension, call 855-899-9600 by Friday, Aug. 11.
Finally, any Vermonter enrolled in Medicaid who has been impacted by flooding should call with questions about their health coverage and renewal schedule. DVHA can process these renewals on the phone to ensure benefits continue.
To get help signing up for Vermont Medicaid, Green Mountain Care Programs, Dr. Dynasaur and Qualified Health Plans, log on to your Vermont Health Connect portal account or call 855-899-9600 toll-free.
BERLIN — Gov. Phil Scott this week announced Doug Farnham as chief recovery officer, following the catastrophic July flooding.
Farnham has served as the deputy secretary of the Agency of Administration since December 2021, where he has overseen the state’s management of historic federal pandemic recovery and infrastructure investments. The governor has directed Farnham to incorporate and coordinate flood recovery efforts with the ongoing historic community revitalization work that is underway as the result of pandemic-era recovery funds.
Prior to his appointment as chief operational officer and deputy secretary, Farnham served at the Vermont Department of Taxes since 2011 in several roles, including deputy commissioner, policy director and economist, and director of property valuation and review.
Before joining state government, Farnham served six years in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont and a master’s degree from Norwich University. Farnham lives in Montpelier with his wife and son.
COLCHESTER — Vermont Public has presented the Vermont Community Foundation with more than $875,000 raised in its recent flood relief fundraiser to benefit the VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund 2023.
The weeklong effort inspired 4,454 donors to help affected communities rebuild and recover from the catastrophic flooding caused by heavy rainfall last month.
“We don’t just report on our community, we’re living this too, and we wanted to help,” said Vermont Public President and CEO Scott Finn. “This outpouring of support from our audience went beyond anything we imagined.”
The fund will support emergency needs, families, farms, main street businesses and communities that were affected across the state and will play an important role as the Foundation works with local nonprofits, state government, relief organizations and other partners to help put Vermont back together.
