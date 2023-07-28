On Wednesday evening, state and federal officials took part in a statewide phone conversation, hosted by the state's congressional delegation and Gov. Phil Scott.
Also part of the call were federal and state agency leaders involved in the response and recovery process.
According to a news release from the delegation, nearly 12,000 Vermonters joined the livestreamed event. State and federal officials reported that as of Wednesday:
— More than 3,000 Vermonters have applied for Individual Assistance through FEMA.
— FEMA has visited over 6,800 homes and more than 350 businesses.
— FEMA has approved more than 680 Individual Assistance applications so far, totaling $4.7 million in aid to Vermonters.
— SBA has approved $770,800 for a total of 16 loans to homeowners.
— 464 FEMA staff are in Vermont assessing damage and assisting with sign-ups, 14 teams are going door-to-door to help residents sign up for FEMA.
Nearly 200 questions were sent in ahead of the town meeting, and hundreds more were submitted during the call itself. Callers asked how to account for lost days of work, how to file claims with FEMA and insurance companies; as well as what resources are available for rebuilding roads and bridges, for addressing the trauma and mental health needs of impacted Vermonters, for cleaning out damage, and for financial support for farms and small businesses to enable them to reopen.
Callers who went live during the town meeting were from some of the most impacted towns, including Johnson, Londonderry, Barre, Berlin, and many more.
For flood resources, go to:
— www.sanders.senate.gov/vermont-emergency-flooding
— www.welch.senate.gov/flooding-resources
— balint.house.gov/services/flood-resources.htm
Rebuilding seminar
At 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce in Berlin, there will be a presentation by Stevens and Associates as they present “Paths and Pitfalls to Rebuilding Commercial Properties After the Flood.”
Agenda items include: The redevelopment steps; structural assessment; substantially damaged and floodplain compliance; basic flood proofing design strategies; historic building exemptions; insurance and risk implications; and potential funding opportunities.
Go to www.centralvt.com for more information or to register.
Hazardous materials
Residents can bring their flood-related hazardous materials to the state of Vermont hazardous materials collection site at the former Middlesex Police Barracks at 1078 U.S. Route 2 in Middlesex, or to local collection locations and events. Please check online before you go to a collection location as information may change.
Collections will begin as early as Saturday, July 29.
Flood-related hazardous materials must be a part of a flood clean-out and commonly include cleaners, chemicals, paint, paint thinners/strippers, pesticides, gasoline, oil, propane and other gas cylinders, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, mercury thermostats, mercury thermometers and other dangerous or toxic wastes.
This does not include explosives, fireworks, flares, ammunition, sharps, electronics, and non-hazardous flood debris or solid waste. For flood-related explosives, fireworks, flares and ammunition contact your local fire department or police.
Residents and businesses can call the DEC Solid Waste Management Program at 802-828-1138 with questions on flood-related hazardous materials.
Businesses with hazardous materials can bring up to 10 five-gallon containers of flood-related hazardous materials to the State of Vermont collection site in Middlesex, or call local collection locations and events to ask if they are accepting hazardous waste from businesses.
Businesses that generate hazardous waste or that have larger amounts of flood-related hazardous materials should call the Department of Environmental Conservation Hazardous Materials Program at 802-828-1138 for assistance.
Visit anr.vermont.gov/flood for more information.
Red Cross transitions
The American Red Cross is working closely with local partners to create plans and coordinate recovery services to ensure Vermonters get the assistance they need to get back on their feet.
As of Thursday:
— Since shelters opened, the Red Cross and our partners have provided 907 overnight stays for more than 191 residents in two emergency shelters.
— With the help of partners, a total of 25,411 meals and snacks have been provided.
— To date, 34,246 relief items, including comfort kits and other supplies, have been provided to people in need and 2,720 total households have been served.
— This Red Cross disaster relief operation is supported by 255 trained Red Cross disaster workers, including 37 health and mental health services volunteers.
The Red Cross is now starting to get immediate financial assistance into the hands of residents whose homes were destroyed or have confirmed major damage.
This financial support is intended to be a bridge to cover emergency needs until flooding survivors can access other resources, such as insurance, community services or other forms of federal disaster assistance. It will allow people to make their own decisions and prioritize what their family needs most to start recovering. Funds can help families replace clothes or food, offset transportation costs, replace spiritual or religious items, and support other immediate needs such as verified, disaster-caused health and mental health needs. Spending these funds locally will also support local communities as they begin recovering.
To find the closest enrollment center, call 800-733-2767.
Gap grant
The Agency of Commerce and Community Development has provided additional details about the upcoming Business Emergency Grant Assistance Program. The $20 million program will assist businesses and not-for-profit entities that sustained physical damage in the flood reopen and bring their employees back to work.
“My team and I are committed to doing whatever we can to support businesses who were impacted by historic flooding,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “We know this $20 million won’t be enough, but I believe the State has a responsibility to step up and do what it can while we work to secure additional support for the small businesses that fuel our economy and make our communities strong.”
The Department of Economic Development is administering the program and has been working to create grant guidance and parameters, build out the grant application portal, and put staff in place to run that program and help answer questions businesses may have.
When the program opens, businesses will be eligible for a grant of 20% of the net documented uncovered damage to their physical property up to a maximum of $20,000.
For properties that sustained more than a million dollars of damage, grant amounts may exceed the $20,000 cap. Those grants will be 20% of net documented uncovered physical damage up to $500,000 based on the number of employees and total damage they sustained. Of the $20 million, $1 million will be administered by the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and dedicated specifically to agricultural businesses.
Additional details about the grant program and how it will work are expected to be released on Monday, July 31, and the application portal is expected to open later that week.
Flowers abound
The Federation Garden Clubs of Vermont this week left its mark on the Granite City by delivering planters filled with flowering plants along Main Street as a “Gift of Beauty” to the flood-impacted community.
On Thursday afternoon, Barre's Main Street was busy with volunteers replenishing and replacing the 30-plus flower containers placed in the spring by the Granite Center Garden Club in collaboration with the Barre Partnership outside local businesses.
“Resplendent color of new flowering plant containers and visits to merchants was heartwarming after a time of heartbreaking loss,” according to a news release about the coordinated effort that was orchestrated by Diane and Ed Blodgett, co-presidents of the GCGC; Doris Van Mullen, president of the Federation Garden Clubs of Vermont; along with Karen Villanti, FGCV North District director; and Burlington Garden Club members.
Legal advice
The Vermont Bar Association this week launched the “Vermont Flood Relief Legal Assistance Project,” designed to help flood victims get no-cost legal advice related to flood recovery.
The VBA has recruited attorneys to provide pro bono advice over the phone for up to half an hour to answer pressing questions from flood victims. Victims with more complex issues may also be eligible for help from an attorney who has agreed to work on a low bono or pro bono basis for up to five hours. Any payment to an attorney engaged through the low bono aspect of project will be paid through a $20,000 grant provided by the Vermont Bar Foundation.
Flood victims will be matched with lawyers who have indicated expertise in the areas in which the victims have questions. Flood victims can call 800-639-7036 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Leave boulders
After the recent July floods, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking recovery efforts to prioritize river resilience and help impacted fish populations when possible.
Rivers with features like fallen trees, large boulders, and winding channels provide better fish habitat and are more resilient to floods. These features reduce flood impacts for landowners and downstream communities by slowing flood waters. They also provide fish with shelter and places to forage that can be the difference between successful recovery and lasting impacts for fish populations.
Impacts to Vermont’s fish populations and river habitats from the July flood will take time to assess. But based on data from Tropical Storm Irene, the department says that trout populations in some rivers may be significantly reduced by this year’s flood.
Landowners, businesses and towns planning recovery work in rivers and streams are required to follow protocols from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.
Visit anr.vermont.gov/flood for more information.