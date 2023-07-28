On Wednesday evening, state and federal officials took part in a statewide phone conversation, hosted by the state’s congressional delegation and Gov. Phil Scott.
Also part of the call were federal and state agency leaders involved in the response and recovery process.
According to a news release from the delegation, nearly 12,000 Vermonters joined the livestreamed event. State and federal officials reported that as of Wednesday:
— More than 3,000 Vermonters have applied for Individual Assistance through FEMA.
— FEMA has visited over 6,800 homes and more than 350 businesses.
— FEMA has approved more than 680 Individual Assistance applications so far, totaling $4.7 million in aid to Vermonters.
— SBA has approved $770,800 for a total of 16 loans to homeowners.
— 464 FEMA staff are in Vermont assessing damage and assisting with sign-ups, 14 teams are going door-to-door to help residents sign up for FEMA.
Nearly 200 questions were sent in ahead of the town meeting, and hundreds more were submitted during the call itself. Callers asked how to account for lost days of work, how to file claims with FEMA and insurance companies; as well as what resources are available for rebuilding roads and bridges, for addressing the trauma and mental health needs of impacted Vermonters, for cleaning out damage, and for financial support for farms and small businesses to enable them to reopen.
Callers who went live during the town meeting were from some of the most impacted towns, including Johnson, Londonderry, Barre, Berlin, and many more.
For flood resources, go to:
— www.sanders.senate.gov/vermont-emergency-flooding
— www.welch.senate.gov/flooding-resources
— balint.house.gov/services/flood-resources.htm
Red Cross transitions
The American Red Cross is working closely with local partners to create plans and coordinate recovery services to ensure Vermonters get the assistance they need to get back on their feet.
As of Thursday:
— Since shelters opened, the Red Cross and our partners have provided 907 overnight stays for more than 191 residents in two emergency shelters.
— With the help of partners, a total of 25,411 meals and snacks have been provided.
— To date, 34,246 relief items, including comfort kits and other supplies, have been provided to people in need