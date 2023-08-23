Gov. Phil Scott and the state Department of Economic Development on Wednesday announced that businesses and nonprofits that suffered physical damage from the July floods have been awarded $400,000 in Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program grants to date.
The $20 million BEGAP program is intended to support the reopening of businesses impacted by the floods.
“This first wave of payments to our impacted businesses to help them reopen and bring their employees back to work, but this is really just the start,” said Scott. “The grant team will continue to work quickly to get checks out the door to those who were impacted. We know the need is great, and though these grants won’t make any business whole again, we hope it will play a small part in helping them get back on their feet. I encourage any impacted businesses that haven’t yet applied to do so.”
To date, 505 preliminary applications have been submitted since Aug. 3. Among the 351 completed and successfully submitted applications:
— 70% are currently being reviewed or in the queue to be reviewed.
— 30% are completed and approved for a BEGAP grant.
— A total of $397,136 has been paid out to date, with an average award amount of $13,694.
— Total damage reported within applications is $134 million, with $108 million in net damage (damage uncovered by insurance or other grants).
According to Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle, there still is funding available.
Go to accd.vermont.gov/economic-development/flood-emergency-funding for more information.
The Vermont Community Foundation this week announced a new grant program will provide up to $10,000 directly to farmers affected by the devastating flooding this summer.
The Farm Disaster Relief Grant Program will be funded with up to $1 million from the VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023, which has raised more than $6.1 million and awarded more than $2 million since it was created by the Vermont Community Foundation last month.
The Farm Disaster Relief Grant Program is designed to help farms that sustained damage stay in production or return to production. More than 18,000 acres of farmland was affected by flooding that washed away soil, spoiled crops, and damaged greenhouses, barns and equipment. The disaster threatened a way of life and an economic sector that is the backbone of many rural communities.
“We know that many farmers are struggling and some lost an entire season,” said Kate Neubauer, program officer for Climate & Environment at the Vermont Community Foundation. “Immediate relief is critical not only to support the livelihoods of farmers but to avoid long-term impacts on Vermont’s farms and food systems.”
To be eligible, Vermont farms must be committed to staying in business and must have been affected by the storms and flooding that took place between July 7-18. Farms must be in Vermont and be owned or leased by a Vermont resident or residents, among other criteria. The grant program will prioritize applications from farmers who identify as part of a vulnerable or marginalized population, and farms that will not be receiving any other flood assistance.
Deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Sept. 6.
Grant decisions will be made in consultation with a diverse, volunteer review committee made up of organizational partners, community members, and stakeholders who represent different farm and food sectors and geographic areas of the state.
Visit vermontcf.org/farmgrants for more information and to apply.
Starting Sept. 5, Efficiency Vermont will launch new flood recovery programs making $36 million available to assist Vermont homeowners, renters, and businesses affected by the summer floods.
The programs will help income-eligible Vermonters with costs related to replacing home heating systems, water heating systems, and other home appliances. Efficiency Vermont will also help businesses replace equipment damaged or destroyed by the floods.
The new programs can also be used to upgrade home electric panels to accommodate cold climate heat pumps and additional electrification efforts, now or in the future. The programs will be available for low- and moderate-income residential customers, a determination based on annual income at 120% or below the median area income of an applicant’s home county.
“These new programs will support Vermonters in rebuilding healthy, safe, and more efficient homes,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “My team continues to work with our partners to provide assistance to those impacted by flooding. Supporting efficiency and electric upgrades is just one way to help people recover and rebuild.”
The new programs offer enhanced incentives on qualified products, as well as reimbursements for eligible purchases retroactive to July 10. Incentive and reimbursement amounts are still being determined to leverage the funds to support as many Vermonters as possible.
They will cover:
— Home heating and cooling systems, including ducted and ductless heat pumps, central wood pellet systems, wood/pellet stoves, and qualifying ENERGY STAR-rated boilers and furnaces.
— Heat-pump hot water systems and ENERGY STAR-rated hot water systems.
— ENERGY STAR-rated replacement appliances like refrigerators, freezers, clothes washers and dryers (including heat-pump dryers), window air conditioners, dehumidifiers and air purifiers.
The programs are possible through the state Emergency Board’s reallocation of $10 million of existing funding to support flood relief programs and $25 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds for electric panel upgrades and heat pump water heater installations. The Department of Public Service and Efficiency Vermont have been collaborating on how to get resources to Vermonters most in need as quickly as possible.
Efficiency Vermont will make applying for these funds as easy as possible, but residents should be ready to provide the following:
— Attestation of a FEMA submission, if eligible, or attestation of ineligibility for FEMA benefits.
— For renters, a declaration of ownership for any flood-impacted appliances signed by a landlord.
— Attestation an applicant’s income is at 120% or below the median area income of the applicant’s home county.
— Purchases must be on Efficiency Vermont’s Qualifying Products List (a list of qualified ENERGY STAR boilers, furnaces, and water heaters will be available when the programs launch).
For more details on the flood recovery programs, or to apply for support, visit www.efficiencyvermont.com/flood or call 1-888-921-5990.
If you lost vital documents during July’s floods — such as birth and marriage certificates, Social Security cards, driver’s licenses or medical records — you can get replacements from the following contacts:
Permanent Resident Card (Green Card): 800-375-5283 or uscis.gov
Medicare cards: 800-633-4227; (TTY) 877-486-2048 or medicare.gov
Military records: 314-801-0800 or archives.gov/contact
Passport: 877-487-2778; (TTY) 888-874-7793 or travel.state.gov
Social Security card: 800-772-1213; (TTY) 800-325-0778 or ssa.gov
U.S. Savings Bonds (Department of the Treasury): 844-284-2676 or treasurydirect.gov
U.S. tax documents (IRS): 800-829-1040 or irs.gov
COVID-19 Vaccination cards: 888-688-4667, option 3; or VaxRecordRequest@vermont.gov or COVID-19 FAQ at vermont.gov
Birth, death, marriage, divorce records: 800-439-5008 (within Vermont) or 802-863-7275 or healthvermont.gov
Driver’s License, Learner’s Permit, Non-Driver ID, vehicle registration: 802-828-2000 or vermont.gov
3SquaresVT (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program): 800-479-6151 or vermont.gov
State tax documents: vermont.gov
Real estate and property documents: Contact the office of your county clerk
Credit cards: Contact your credit card company
Insurance documents: Contact your insurance agent
Medical Records: Call your doctor or medical insurance company; your pharmacy can print a list of all your prescriptions (medical and prescription records are tracked electronically)
Credit reports from Equifax, Experian or TransUnion: www.annualcreditreport.com
FEMA and the Library of Congress “Save Your Family’s Treasures” preservation teams will continue their local demonstrations on how to safely handle and salvage your damaged items, using techniques taught by Heritage Emergency National Task Force conservation experts.
Preservation specialists are sharing ways on how to salvage storm-damaged family photos, artwork, textiles, media and other family treasures at the following dates and locations:
— 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 21-26, at Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre.
— 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 21-24, at Northern VT University — McClelland Hall, 131 College Hill Road, Johnson.
— 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 21-24, at Vermont College of Fine Arts, 36 College St., Montpelier
— Caledonia County Fair: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Aug. 24-27, at Caledonia County Fair, 1 Fairgrounds Road, Lyndonville
— Champlain Valley Expo: 3 p.m. to midnight, Aug. 25, and 10 a.m. to midnight, Aug. 26-27, at Champlain Valley Expo, 105 Pearl St., Essex Junction
If you cannot attend the demonstrations, guidance and resources are available online at Save Your Family Treasures at FEMA.gov online.
Montpelier Alive and the Montpelier Foundation announced this week they are accepting applications for the second round of Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund grants. $750,000 will be awarded to businesses for their immediate recovery needs.
“Our downtown business owners are making incredible progress rebuilding,” said Katie Trautz, executive director of Montpelier Alive. “Still, we know their needs are immense. We’re thrilled to be able to make another round of grants available to help our businesses reopen and our downtown get back on its feet.”
Eligible applicants are property owners and business and nonprofit tenants in Montpelier; suffered physical property damages, loss of business inventory, or economic injury due to the July 2023 flooding; and have reopened or intend to reopen in Montpelier.
Awards will range from $1,000 to $20,000, depending on the amount of net uncovered damages from the flood relative to the business size; whether damages were solely economic or were also comprised of damage to property or inventory; the number of full-time equivalent employees pre-flood; and the impact of the funds on the business’ ability to reopen.
Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.
Funding is limited. Priority will be given to businesses intending to reopen in Montpelier’s historic downtown.
The Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund was raised directly from the Montpelier community and other supporters. In just over one month, the fund has raised over $1.6 million. In its first round of grants, $4,000 checks were distributed to over 120 businesses for their recovery needs.
Disaster debris removal is now complete in Montpelier.
From July 19 to Aug. 18, a combined total of more than 1,700 tons of debris was collected and removed by contractors and the city. Approximately 900 tons were commercial-related debris and over 700 tons were residential debris.
Contracted debris removal services through Ceres and Tetra Tech through the State of Vermont ended on Aug. 11. The remaining debris was removed by the Montpelier Department of Public Works. DPW crews completed the last rounds of debris removal on Aug. 18.
If you still have disaster debris remaining that may have been missed, reach out to the deputy director for the Department of Public Works Zach Blodgett at zblodgett@montpelier-vt.org or call 802-223-9508.
Moving forward, the city is asking residents and businesses to make arrangements for any remaining debris as the recovery continues.
