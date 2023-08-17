WILLISTON — Learn how to salvage your storm-damaged family photos, artwork, textiles, media and other family treasures by meeting with preservation specialists at the Vermont State Fair and local Disaster Recovery Centers.
These FEMA and Library of Congress “Save Your Family’s Treasures” preservation teams will demonstrate how to safely handle and salvage your damaged items, using techniques taught by Heritage Emergency National Task Force conservation experts.
Preservation specialists will be at the Vermont State Fair through Aug. 19. They will be sharing a booth with FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance teams at the following times and dates: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 18; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 19.
Specialists will be available 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 18 and 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. Aug. 19 and Aug. 21-24 at these three Disaster Recovery Centers at Barre Auditorium, Northern VT University — McClelland Hall and Vermont College of Fine Arts.
FEMA and the Smithsonian Institution co-sponsor the Heritage Emergency National Task Force, a partnership of 62 national service organizations and federal agencies, to protect cultural heritage from the damaging effects of natural disasters and other emergencies.
If you cannot attend the demonstrations, guidance and resources are available online at Save Your Family Treasures at FEMA.gov online.
MONTPELIER — The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved more than $10 million in low-interest disaster loans for Vermonters whose property was damaged or destroyed by the July flooding.
Approved loan funds, which totaled $10,108,000 as of close of business Aug. 15, will assist 223 businesses, homeowners and renters repair, rebuild and recover.
Applications are still being processed, and the amount of money that will be made available to disaster survivors will increase in the days and weeks ahead.
Those who need assistance have less than four weeks to apply, as the deadline is Sept. 12.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela and should apply under SBA declaration #18016. Disaster survivors with insurance should not wait for their settlement before applying to the SBA.
The SBA can make a loan for the total loss and use insurance proceeds to reduce or repay the loan. To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362.
BERLIN — Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont Agency of Transportation have announced changes to statewide vehicle incentive programs for residents whose personal vehicles have been damaged by flooding, in an effort to provide increased financial support to households affected by this summer’s flood events and to expedite the transition to plug-in electric vehicles.
“As we continue responding to this summer’s weather events, we remain focused on transitioning to an electric future, including in the transportation sector,” said Scott. “My team has been focused on making EVs a priority for years, and we will continue to take the lead on these efforts.”
AOT is offering a package of enhanced incentives for income-eligible Vermonters:
— The Replace Your Ride Program, which provides up to $5,000 for swapping a gas- or diesel-powered vehicle for cleaner transportation options, will increase program eligibility to include flood-damaged vehicles, whether drivable or not. Vehicles will still have to meet other program guidelines.
— The Incentive Program for New Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs), which currently provides up to $5,000 for a new purchased or leased PEV, will provide an additional $1,000 incentive (up to $6,000 total) to Vermonters replacing a flood-damaged vehicle.
— The MileageSmart Program, the state’s high-efficiency used vehicle program which provides up to 25% of a vehicle’s price, will automatically provide a full $5,000 incentive to Vermonters replacing a flood-damaged vehicle.
— Program participants may use these programs to bundle different state incentives, for up to $11,000 off the price of a new PEV and up to $10,000 off the price of a used PEV, as well as with other local utility rebates and federal tax credits.
During the past year, the Administration worked to expand the impact of its vehicle incentive programs by increasing income eligibility, the number of participating households, vehicle eligibility, the number of PEV models available, and affordability with higher incentive amounts.
go to www.driveelectricvt.com/incentives for more information.
BARRE — Vermont’s recent storms show just how much damage flooding can cause. Insuring your home or business with a policy from the National Flood Insurance Program can help you prepare for — and recover from — the next flood.
The National Flood Insurance Program helps people in areas at high risk of flooding get insured. Managed by FEMA and delivered by a network of more than 50 insurance companies, the NFIP provides flood insurance to property owners, renters and businesses to help them recover faster when floodwaters recede.
NFIP policies are available to renters, homeowners and businesses in areas that participate in the program. Communities that participate in the NFIP follow a plan to mitigate flood damage, which may include requiring builders to install certain protective measures or limit development in the areas most prone to flooding. To see if your community is covered, call the NFIP Referral Call Center at 800-427-4661 or visit FloodReady.Vermont.gov/Find_Funding/Flood_Insurance online.
While getting insurance now won’t cover damage that’s already occurred, it can protect you from future storms. You can purchase flood insurance at any time. Most policies have a 30-day waiting period after you’ve paid the premium before the policy is effective.
SOUTH ROYALTON — Vermont Law and Graduate School’s Entrepreneurial Legal Laboratory has introduced a new legal assistance program supporting businesses impacted by recent flooding.
Under this initiative, VLSell has coordinated with volunteer attorneys to provide free legal assistance and education to businesses navigating the legal complexities of flood recovery.
VLSell has partnered in this initiative with New Orleans-based Emergency Legal Responders, the only organization in the U.S. focused on disaster rights advocacy. Founded by VLGS graduate Caitlin Morgenstern, the organization will train volunteer attorneys to assist with: applying for FEMA and Small Business Association loans; appealing FEMA loans; negotiating insurance claims and leases; managing appeals for FEMA applications; educating around other legal matters pertinent to recovery.
The program will reach businesses where they are, with in-person educational meetings in impacted areas as recovery unfolds. Upon request, the program will join business and informational town meetings to let community members know about the legal support available as they recover.
Go to www.vtsbdc.org/flood-2023 for more information.
Compiled by staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.