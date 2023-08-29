WILLISTON — The Heritage Emergency National Task Force will present a webinar to help Vermont cultural institutions and arts organizations recover from the July storms.
The webinar, requested by the Vermont Arts & Culture Disaster and Resilience Network, will be offered via Zoom from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. It is titled “Navigating Public Assistance for the Arts & Culture Sector.”
Federal funding through FEMA’s Public Assistance program is available for the arts and culture sector. The webinar will help demystify the PA process and explain how funding can help organizations recover.
It will explain: The PA process as it applies specifically to the arts and culture sector; why you need to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration loan before applying for FEMA Public Assistance; the assistance available through SBA; measures you may have taken, or plan to take, that may be eligible for reimbursement through FEMA PA.
Deadlines for applying for aid are: SBA, Sept. 12; FEMA PA, Oct. 12.
Speakers will include representatives from FEMA’s PA program and SBA. The webinar will end with a question-and-answer session.
There is no need to register for the webinar. To join, use the link below:
Meeting ID: 840 0814 0714
Passcode: 067749
BARRE — FEMA and the Library of Congress “Save Your Family’s Treasures” preservation teams will continue their local demonstrations demonstrating how to safely handle and salvage damaged items, using techniques taught by Heritage Emergency National Task Force conservation experts.
Preservation specialists will share ways to salvage storm-damaged family photos, artwork, textiles, media and other family treasures at the following dates at these Disaster Recovery Center locations:
— 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., through Sept. 2, at Barre Auditorium.
— 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Sept. 2, at Cabot Town Hall.
If you cannot attend the demonstrations, guidance and resources are available online at Save Your Family Treasures at FEMA.gov.
Visit fema.gov/disaster/4720 for the latest information about Vermont’s recovery.
MONTPELIER — The floods have had a significant impact on aboveground storage tanks in homes and businesses across the state.
ASTs include basement and home heating oil tanks that hold heating fuel such as #2 oil or kerosene.
The State of Vermont Spill Response Team has received more than 100 calls about ASTs that released heating fuel into structures or the environment as a result of the July floods.
When an AST becomes surrounded by floodwater, they often become buoyant, turn over and float on one side. Indoor ASTs float in the basement, while outdoor ASTs float in floodwaters and can be carried some distance away.
If your AST needs to be replaced as result of flooding, all new installations must follow the state’s 2017 AST Rules. These standards provide guidance about how to install ASTs in flood-prone areas and outline key measures that help prevent damage, disruption and environmental impacts in the future.
If your AST was affected by flooding but does not need to be replaced outright, it can be reinstalled in the same location, however, the Department of Environmental Conservation strongly advises that these same standards are followed.
Heating fuel releases not only disrupt homeowners and businesses, but they also harm the environment. Most heating fuel releases can be avoided, and DEC encourages homeowners and businesses to take steps to help prevent future releases.
To learn more, call the DEC Storage Tanks Section at 802-828-1138 or find information online about the standards for ASTs in flood-prone areas.
WILLISTON — Vermont survivors of the July floods now have access to FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Helpline. Experts will be available to offer advice about how to build your home back stronger and safer.
Help is available to all homeowners, not only those affected by the recent storms.
If anyone has questions about how to make their home safer, call the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Helpline at 833-336-2487. Listen to the prompts and select #3 for Vermont.
FEMA mitigation experts are also available for in-person advice about rebuilding at Disaster Recovery Centers, which are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, in affected areas across the state. Visit fema.gov/disaster/4720 to find a center near you. You may also call FEMA at 800-621-3362 for recovery center locations.
WILLISTON — Before homeowners repair flood damage from the July storms, they should make sure to get all the permits needed to start work, according to FEMA.
Permits may be required for nearly every part of your home — from roofs, walls and siding, to plumbing, septic and heating/air-conditioning systems.
The first thing to do is to meet with your local building officials. They can work with you to ensure that any permits you need are properly filed, and the necessary inspections are completed.
If you hire a contractor, be sure that their company is complying with local requirements.
Permits protect owners, residents, communities and buildings by making sure construction meets current building codes, standards, flood ordinances and construction techniques. Permits also provide a permanent record of compliance with elevation and retrofitting requirements. This is vital when selling the building or obtaining flood insurance coverage.
Local permit offices may be able to suggest ways to prepare your home or business for future disasters, as well as how to find licensed contractors and avoid unscrupulous scammers.
WILLISTON — Disasters often bring out criminals looking to prey on survivors who appear to be easy targets for their scams.
Survivors should be aware that fraud and scams can occur anytime. FEMA encourages survivors to be alert and report any suspicious activity or potential fraud by scam artists, identity thieves and other criminals.
Anyone who suspects fraud, waste, abuse or mismanagement involving disaster relief should call the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721, email StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov or write to: FEMA Fraud and Internal Investigation Division, 400 C Street SW, Mail Stop 3005, Washington, D.C. 20472-3005.
Scam artists may pose as government officials, aid workers, charitable organizations or insurance employees. Never trust anyone who claims to be a disaster assistance employee and asks for money. Local and federal disaster assistance workers do not ask for or accept money.
All FEMA representatives wear a photo ID badge. A FEMA shirt is not absolute proof of identity.
If you have questions about whether someone is representing FEMA, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
If an inspector comes to your home and you did not submit a FEMA application, your information may have been used to apply without your knowledge. If so, inform the inspector that you did not apply, and they will submit a request to stop further processing of the application.
Compiled by the staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.