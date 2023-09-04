-- FEMA deadline extended to Oct. 12
WILLISTON – Vermonters affected by July’s severe storms, flooding, mudslides and landslides now have until Oct. 12 to apply for FEMA assistance.
According to a news release, this does not mean you should delay applying – the sooner you apply, the sooner FEMA can process your claim.
If you had storm-caused expenses and live or own a business in Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham or Windsor counties, FEMA assistance can provide grants and U.S. Small Business Administration loans for temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster-related needs.
To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
To apply in person, visit a Disaster Recovery Center, where FEMA and SBA specialists can answer questions, help upload documents and refer you to available resources. All centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday (closed Sundays) at the following locations:
Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive; Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill; Cabot Town Hall, 3084 Main St.; Vermont College of Fine Arts, 36 College St., Montpelier; Barton Memorial Building, 17 Village Square; Wardsboro Town Hall, 99 Main St.; Northern VT University – McClelland Hall, 131 College Hill Road, Johnson.
-- Unemployment assistance extended
WILLISTON — The U.S. Department of Labor has extended the application deadline for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.
DUA is a federal program designed to help people who lost their jobs because of a natural disaster. This program gives temporary income to those who don’t qualify for regular Unemployment Insurance.
Qualified applicants have until Sept. 29 to apply for benefits.
The new deadline provides uniformity for all Vermonters in the designated counties. The state encourages those eligible to apply for the DUA benefits as soon as possible.
Before you can apply for DUA, you must apply for regular UI benefits first. If you do not qualify, the Vermont Department of Labor will provide you with the application for DUA.
If you believe you may qualify for UI or DUA, take the following steps:
– File an initial Unemployment Insurance claim online or call 877-214-3330, Monday through Friday. Based on your circumstances the Department of Labor will determine whether you are eligible for regular UI or DUA.
– If you are eligible for regular UI, you will need to log in to the regular UI Online Claimant portal at Vermont Department of Labor Claimant Portal each week you are unemployed and submit a claim.
– If you are eligible for DUA, you will receive instructions on how to file for a weekly claim for each week you are unemployed due to the disaster.
You will be asked on the initial claim form if you are able and available for work. If you are unable to work due to the July storms, you should select “yes” – if it weren’t for the disaster, you would be able and available to work.
For more information about how to apply, visit the Vermont Labor Department’s website at labor.vermont.gov/dua.
-- Delegation praises Biden push
MONTPELIER – Members of the state's congressional delegation last week praised the Biden administration for requesting $4 billion of emergency aid, in addition to the previously requested $12 billion, to replenish the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund.
The fund was heavily utilized during the July floods in Vermont and is running low following several natural disasters across the United States this summer.
The delegation stated: “We are encouraged by the White House’s request for an additional $4 billion in funding to replenish FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund, which provides much-needed assistance to individuals, towns, and non-profits, as well as critical funding to help prevent future disasters by making our communities more resilient. As a delegation, we’re continuing to push for the federal resources Vermont farmers, small businesses, families and communities need to recover from July’s flooding. The tragic natural disasters across the U.S. in the last few weeks, including flooding in our state, fires in Hawaii and Louisiana, earthquakes and storms in California, and hurricanes in Florida, Georgia, and the Southeast, show that we are all susceptible. We stand ready to work with our colleagues from impacted states around the country and get this done.”
Compiled by staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.