MONTPELIER — The Vermont Community Foundation has awarded nearly $1 million to help individuals, businesses, farms, and downtowns recover from the flooding last month.
The round of grants from the VCF’s VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023 was $670,500 last week, following $330,600 in grants awarded the week previous.
As of Friday afternoon, the VCF fund had raised $4.4 million in gifts and commitments since it was announced on July 11. That total includes $2.8 million in gifts and $1.6 million in pledges.
Funding will help businesses whose spaces and inventory were destroyed. It will also support nonprofit organizations across the state that are working to assist vulnerable populations affected by the floods, including people with mental health needs, people with low incomes, and older Vermonters who rely on Meals and Wheels and other services.
“We are eager to deliver assistance as quickly as possible to the people and places that need it most. Through the incredible generosity of everyone who has contributed to the flood fund, we are helping people around the state with the mammoth task of recovering from this disaster,” said Dan Smith, president and CEO of the Vermont Community Foundation. “We are deeply grateful to all the people who are leaning in and stepping up to help. Together we can bring the hope and resources needed to continue responding in the days and months ahead.”
According to a news release, the latest grants will support nonprofits that are helping residents of flooded mobile home parks and assisting towns as they rent dumpsters to haul away immense piles of flood-related trash and debris. “The money will cover emergency home repairs and transitional housing; and help farmers who lost an entire season of corn, berries, cut flowers, and other products to a wave of water and mud,” the release states.
The VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023 was created immediately after torrential rains turned large parts of the state into a mud-drenched disaster zone.
Several organizations have led the campaign for giving to the fund. The National Life Group matched donations made through its Do Good Fest fundraiser for a planned $1.5 million contribution, the largest gift to the fund so far. The TD Charitable Foundation, the giving arm of TD Bank, donated $150,000. Vermont Public launched a special campaign to benefit the flood fund, and music artists ranging from Grace Potter to Noah Kahan (who played the Burlington waterfront on Sunday evening) have jumped in to help.
Here is a partial list of the grant recipients. A full list can be found at vtfloodresponse.org:
— Another Way awarded $10,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
— Barre Community Relief Fund awarded $25,000. The Fund was established to help raise money for assistance in flood recovery and rebuilding in the Barre area.
— BROC Community Action in Southwestern Vermont awarded $10,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
— Capstone Community Action awarded $10,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
— CCTV’s Center for Media & Democracy awarded $15,000 to support the development and translation of storm and flood relief videos for Vermont’s refugee, migrant and immigrant communities.
— Center for an Agricultural Economy awarded $15,000 to support food sovereignty efforts in Hardwick and the Northeast Kingdom as part of storm and flood relief.
— Central Vermont Council on Aging awarded $5,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
— Circle, Inc. awarded $5,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
— City of Montpelier Parks & Recreation Department awarded $10,000 to support the Montpelier FEAST Farm.
— Cooperation Vermont awarded $10,000 to support immediate flood relief supply needs for community members, including cleaning supplies, generators, respirators, medical kits, food, water, and more.
— Downstreet Housing and Community Development awarded $10,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
— Friends of the Winooski River awarded $7,500 to support cleanup efforts as part of storm and flood relief.
— Good Samaritan Haven awarded $5,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
— Green Mountain United Way awarded $20,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
— Just Basics awarded $5,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
— Kellogg-Hubbard Library awarded $5,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
— Main Street Flood Recovery Fund awarded $25,000.
— Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont awarded $20,000 to support the Farm Share Program, providing fresh, local foods to Vermonters in need of financial assistance as part of storm and flood relief.
— Our House of Central Vermont, Inc. awarded $5,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
— Preservation Trust of Vermont awarded $15,000 to support conditions assessments in historic buildings.
— Rutland Mental Health Services awarded $10,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
— Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging awarded $5,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
— Vermont Arts & Culture Disaster and Resilience Network awarded $10,000 to support rapid response for arts organizations, and collections and records impacted by flood damage.
— Vermont Foodbank Inc. awarded $100,000 to support the Foodbank’s grant program to food shelves and food pantries; and to support the Foodbank’s program to provide culturally-relevant crops for New Americans.
— Vermont Garden Network awarded $10,000 to support food security efforts in rural communities as part of storm and flood relief.
— Vermont Professionals of Color Network awarded $5,000 for outreach and response supporting VTPOC members recovering from storm and flooding losses.
— Vermont RELEAF Collective awarded $10,000 to support outreach and technical assistance to BIPOC farmers recovering from storm and flooding losses.
— Washington County Mental Health Services awarded $10,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
— Waterbury Good Neighbor Fund awarded $5,000 to support funds for individual expenses incurred by clean up and to help with lodging expenses.
In addition to grants listed above, the VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023 is supporting storm and flood-related requests through the Foundation’s Special and Urgent Needs grant program. SUN has temporarily modified its guidelines to support urgent nonprofit needs related to this disaster. Nonprofits directly impacted by storms and flooding are encouraged to visit vermontcf.org/sun to learn more about available funding.
The SUN grantees are: Cross Vermont Trail Association, $5,000; Everybody Wins! Vermont, $5,000; North Branch Nature Center, $5,000; ReSOURCE, $5,000; Rhythm of the Rein, $5,000; Twin Valley Seniors, $5,000; UP for Learning, $2,500.
For more, go to vtfloodresponse.org.