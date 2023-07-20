MONTPELIER — The state Department of Labor said Thursday that federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits will be available to Vermonters left without work due to the severe flooding that occurred in Vermont beginning on July 7.
“Vermonters across the state have found their daily lives impacted by this disaster, including their financial stability,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “Our immediate priority is to ensure that individuals whose employment has been impacted by the flooding can access the benefits they desperately need.”
The Biden administration and the Federal Emergency Management Administration have declared Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor counties as initial federal disaster areas. Under this declaration, individuals living, working or scheduled to work in these counties, may be eligible for DUA. This includes independent contractors, those who are self-employed, and agricultural workers. According to a news release, individuals seeking assistance through the DUA program must first file for regular unemployment benefits. As part of the application process, claimants should indicate that their employment was impacted by the disaster. The Department of Labor will determine whether the claimant is eligible for regular unemployment first, as required by FEMA. If the claimant is deemed ineligible for regular unemployment insurance, the applicant will be provided with the DUA application. Eligible Vermonters can collect benefits for the weeks during which they meet the necessary program criteria. Individuals in the initial counties have until Aug. 21 to file a claim.The first payable benefit week has been identified as July 9-15. Go to labor.vermont.gov/dua for more information, or call 877-214-3330.
MONTPELIER — The state Department of Environmental Conservation has waived permit limits on transfer station and landfill hours of operation and daily facility tonnage limits during the State of Emergency.
DEC said residents and businesses should “call before your haul,” as facility hours may vary. The DEC notes that individuals need to “be patient with solid waste haulers and facility staff who have been working close to 80-hour weeks to meet the current demand,” according to a news release.
DEC advises clean-up crews to use caution and to wear gloves and proper personal protective equipment to separate hazardous waste from other trash. It is important to set aside flood-damaged chemicals, paint, flammable liquids, electronics, appliances, and other household hazardous waste for separate disposal. It is safe to temporarily store hazardous and other solid waste outside if chemicals are kept in their original containers and not spilled or mixed.
Go to ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood for more information.
BOSTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week approved a temporary waiver that will allow participants in the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Vermont to buy hot foods with their benefits through Aug. 18. USDA emphasized the importance of the waiver, noting that many Vermont residents evacuated to shelters cannot store food and lack access to cooking facilities as a result.
Under normal circumstances, hot foods cannot be bought using SNAP benefits. SNAP authorized retailers have been notified of the approval, according to a news release.
For more information, go to www.fns.usda.gov or follow @USDANutrition.
BERLIN — Gov. Phil Scott has signed an addendum to his Emergency Declaration, providing additional temporary regulatory relief to aid Vermont’s response and recovery efforts.
“As we continue to respond to the aftermath of severe flooding, more flexibility is needed to expedite recovery efforts,” said the governor. “My team will continue to evaluate other regulatory relief that will help accelerate our response and ease the burden on Vermonters.”
In Addendum 2, Scott is directing:
— The commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles to extend license and registration renewals, and temporary registration certificates and number plates, for 60 days beyond their effective expiration date.
— The secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources to waive the production and fuel use limits for hot mix asphalt plants to help with emergency road repair; waive the certification limits of the Coventry Landfill and transfer station operating hours to allow longer hours and weekend days, and more.
— The Vermont Department of Public Safety, Division of Fire Safety, to waive such rules and requirements as necessary to issue a temporary license, certification or registration to profession types equivalent to the Vermont Oil Heat Technicians, Vermont Propane Technicians, Vermont S-License Plumbers and Vermont S-License Electricians, and other professions regulated by the Division of Fire Safety.
— Staff reports
BERLIN – Amazon.com has made a donation of 130 dehumidifiers and 699 fans to help Vermont communities with recovery from the recent flood event.
According to a news release, Amazon reached out to Gov. Phil Scott’s office last week. The donations were delivered to Vermont over the weekend and distributed to local communities.
“Many organizations have reached out and offered their support in Vermont’s time of need,” said Scott. “We appreciate the generosity from Amazon and other partners. We will put this equipment to good use, benefitting impacted Vermonters.”
Vermont National Guard logistics units distributed the fans and dehumidifiers. The Guard completed this distribution to 30 towns on Monday. Local communities are using them to assist residents and businesses in their community, according to a news rlease.
Amazon also made a $20,000 donation to the Vermont Community Foundation to assist with Vermont flood relief efforts.
— Staff reports