A brilliant rainbow — and briefly two — lit up the skies over Rutland County on Thursday night following a violent storm that rolled through the region. Several readers submitted photos they captured.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 1:57 pm
