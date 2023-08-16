BARRE — All nine Disaster Recovery Centers in Vermont have new hours as of Wednesday.
The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. They will be closed Sundays.
If you were affected by Vermont’s July floods, visit a Disaster Recovery Center to get help applying for FEMA assistance, ask questions and learn about resources that can help you recover. No appointment is needed.
Centers can be found at:
— Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive, Waterbury, VT 05676.
— Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641.
— Vermont College of Fine Arts, 36 College St., Montpelier, VT 05602.
— Danville School, 148 Peacham Road, Danville, VT 05828.
— Northern VT University, McClelland Hall, 131 College Hill Road, Johnson, VT 05656.
— Barton Memorial Building, 17 Village Square, Barton, VT 05822.
— Asa Bloomer Building, 88 Merchants Row, Suite 330, Rutland, VT 05701.
— Jamaica Fire Department, 4017 Route 30, Jamaica, VT 05343.
— Springfield Health Center, 100 River St., Springfield, VT 05156.
You can apply for assistance without visiting a center. Visit DisasterAssistance.gov to apply, download the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
In addition, FEMA has experts from Heritage Emergency National Task Force coming to Vermont with a program called Save Your Family Treasures from the Smithsonian Institution.
Survivors of the Vermont flooding can learn from the experts on how to save, protect and recover household treasures damaged by the flooding.
The SYFT will be coming to these Disaster Recovery Center locations on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 19:
— Barre Auditorium
8/18: 1 to 6 p.m.
8/19: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
— Vermont College of Fine Arts
8/18: 1 to 6 p.m.
8/19: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
— Northern VT University-McClelland Hall
8/18: 1 to 6 p.m.
8/19: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.