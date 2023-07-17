Editor’s note: If you are in danger, please dial 911. If you need assistance in these days following the flooding, go to vermont211.org. If you need mental health support, call 988.
FEMA/SBA assistance
On July 14, President Joseph Biden declared a major disaster for the state of Vermont.
Vermont homeowners and renters affected by the recent flooding who live in counties that have recently been designated for Individual Assistance could be eligible for help from FEMA.
This declaration makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties. Additional counties may be added at a later date as warranted by the results of further damage assessments.
If you have homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If you are uninsured or underinsured, you may be eligible for federal assistance.
The fastest and easiest way to apply is to visit disasterassistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app.
If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, with language translation services available.
When you apply for assistance, have the following information available:
– A current phone number where you can be contacted.
– Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
– Your Social Security number, if available.
– A general list of damage and losses.
– If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name
As soon as it is safe to do so, start cleaning up. Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.
Disaster assistance may include financial help for temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recovering from the effects of the event.
The U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans are available for homeowners, renters, businesses of any size and most nonprofits.
Similar to FEMA, SBA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.
Businesses of all sizes, homeowners, renters and private nonprofits can apply online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.
For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. SBA will answer specific questions about how a disaster loan may help each survivor recover from the disaster damage.
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4720.
Vermonters have 30 days to apply for assistance for housing repair, rental assistance and personal property loss.
Farm recovery resources
The Agency of Agriculture has compiled response and recovery information and resources in recognition of the ongoing state of emergency.
“We recognize that many of you are still in places that are unsafe or unstable. Please prioritize your health and safety first, and know you are in our thoughts as we attempt to chart a path to recovery,” a news release noted.
All of the up-to-date Agency of Ag response and recovery resources are available at agriculture.vermont.gov/flood.
New resources are being added daily, as well as the most current agency guidelines for dealing with issues like milk dumping, crop damage, re-opening processing facilities, and more.
Fraud and scams
Disasters bring out criminals looking to prey on survivors who appear to be easy targets for their scams.
FEMA encourages flooding victims to be alert and report any suspicious activity or potential fraud by scam artists, identity thieves and other criminals.
Anyone who suspects fraud or scams should call the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721, TTY call 711. The toll-free number is open 24 hours a day.
Common tactics used by scam artists include phone calls from people claiming to work for FEMA. The caller may ask for the survivor’s Social Security number, income or banking information.
Survivors should never trust someone claiming to be a disaster assistance employee asking for money. FEMA does not endorse any commercial business, product or service, and local and federal disaster assistance workers do not solicit or accept money.
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4720.
Soil testing
A new key flood resource is available from UVM Extension: Routine soil testing, heavy metal screening, and soil nitrate analysis will be free for flood-impacted farms through Aug. 15.
Visit the https://www.uvm.edu/extension/disaster-resources for details.
Rivers and streams
The state Department of Environmental Conservation regulates activities in rivers and streams to ensure that work does not create additional flood hazards. The most common issue after a flood is over-dredging of rivers or excessive streambank filling.
While limited excavations and streambank stabilization may be needed to maintain river channel capacity and protect investments, over-dredging or over-filling creates a much more unstable river which threatens adjacent property and infrastructure during the next flood.
For work that needs to be done in rivers and streams to recover from the recent July flooding, the following measures must be taken:
– Towns are required to report the location and nature of Emergency Protective Measure work to DEC within 72 hours. Alternatively, location information and narrative description can be emailed to anr.wsmdrivers@vermont.gov.
– Take photos of the work before and after completion. Photo documentation may help determine if the work is eligible for available disaster recovery funds.
– Comply with the State Stream Alteration Rule for any in-stream work. This work may require follow-up work to ensure compliance and qualify for federal reimbursement for eligible work.
DEC may require a permit and follow-up work at a later date if deemed necessary for a safe river condition.
For more information, go to https://ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood.
Resource centers
The state of Vermont is running Multi-Agency Resource Centers, or MARCs in Barre, Ludlow and Johnson to help survivors of this week’s floods navigate the recovery process.
As of Monday, July 17, the MARCs are located at:
– Ludlow: Community Center, 37 Main St.
– Barre: BOR/Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill
– Johnson: Elementary school, 57 College Hill
Additional sites will be added in Londonderry and Woodstock on Tuesday, with more opening throughout the week.
These centers are open to all residents from throughout the region and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MARCs serve as one location where public and private organizations come together to help those affected by disaster. Several state and nonprofit agencies involved in individual disaster recovery will be present to answer questions and guide visitors to appropriate services.
MARCs provide: Meal and water from the Red Cross; cleaning kits; assistance finding recovery resources; mental health services; and basic medical services.
For future locations monitor the Vermont Emergency Management social media channels.
Unemployment assistance
Vermont’s Major Disaster Declaration request authorizes Vermonters to receive “individual assistance,” which includes Disaster Unemployment Assistance.
Disaster Unemployment Assistance is a federally funded program that provides temporary unemployment insurance benefits to individuals whose employment or self-employment has been lost or interrupted as a direct result of a major disaster. This program is specifically tailored to individuals who are not eligible for traditional unemployment insurance benefits.
The state Department of Labor must submit an application to the U.S. Department of Labor for DUA authorization. The department is working on the application for DUA; however, even before Vermont’s disaster declaration request, the Department of Labor began working to stand up a Disaster Unemployment Assistance program in anticipation of the President’s approval.
Information about DUA for Vermont can be found online at https://labor.vermont.gov/disaster-unemployment-assistance, which will be updated as more information becomes available.
Before an individual can apply for DUA, they must first apply for regular unemployment insurance benefits and be denied. Beginning July 19, the department intends to release a public facing online unemployment insurance initial claims application, so that the public can open new unemployment claims via the web.
Individuals will have 30-days to apply for DUA, so claimants should not worry about missing the window to apply for DUA benefits. The department will also allow DUA claimants to backdate claims to the week of July 9 to July 15, which is the first week of eligibility.
President Biden has already signed a separate major disaster declaration for the state.
Mental health resources
The 988 Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the United States.
More information at https://988lifeline.org/
Individuals can call or text the SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline’s toll-free number (800)–985–5990 and receive immediate counseling. This free, confidential, multilingual crisis support service is available to anyone experiencing distress as a result of a disaster. People who call and text are connected to trained, caring professionals from crisis counseling centers in the network.
Helpline staff provide confidential counseling, referrals, and other needed support services. Go to https://mentalhealth.vermont.gov/flood
Water test kits
The state is offering free drinking water testing for private wells and springs impacted by flooding.
Call the Vermont Department of Health Laboratory at 802-338-4724 to order free test kits.
https://www.healthvermont.gov/emergency/prepare/stay-safe-flood
If your water does not come from a town or city water system, you are using a private drinking water source. Types of private drinking water sources include drilled wells, shallow dug wells and groundwater springs.
You are responsible for testing the quality of your drinking water and maintaining your well or spring. Private water sources for household use are not regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency or the State of Vermont, except if you drill a new well.
For information, go to https://www.healthvermont.gov/environment/drinking-water/private-drinking-water.
Helping others
The Vermont Community Foundation helps coordinate philanthropic response after disasters.
The VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund 2023 was established to support Vermonters in responding to and recovering from the July flooding.
According to a news release, “As we work with nonprofit organizations and state officials to learn where the need is and how to help, we will continue to provide updates.”
Ways to give:
– Through our online giving platform via credit card, mobile pay, or bank transfer.
– Stock or wire: For instructions on how to send gifts of stock and wire transfers please contact the Philanthropy team at philanthropy@vermontcf.org or 802-388-3355 opt. 5.
– Donor Advised Fund: Make a donation through your Vermont Community Foundation donor advised fund through your DonorCentral account.
– Check: VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation, 3 Court Street Middlebury, VT 05753
In addition to the fund at the Community Foundation, here are some additional early giving recommendations.
The American Red Cross of Northern New England is a trusted partner in the early stages of a disaster.
In addition, community action agencies throughout the state are all addressing issues such as temporary housing, food, clothing, case management to help people access state/federal assistance, clean up, and much more:
– BROC: Community Action in Southwestern Vermont.
– Capstone Community Action in Central Vermont.
– Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO)
– Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA)
– Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA)
Red Cross
Nearly 200 American Red Cross volunteers from across the country are on the ground in Vermont supporting the disaster relief operation. Volunteers continue to offer support and resources to Vermonters recovering from last week’s flooding.
Since MARC shelters opened (as of Sunday evening), the Red Cross and our partners have provided 429 overnight stays for more than186 residents in four emergency shelters. There were no new shelter registrations overnight.
With the help of partners, a total of 5,951 meals and snacks have been provided.
To date, 4,504 relief items, including comfort kits and other supplies have been provided to people in need and 252 total households have been served.
This Red Cross operation is supported by197 trained Red Cross disaster workers. These individuals are on the ground to support recovery efforts, including 22 volunteers who are trained to support health and mental health services, and spiritual care needs in shelters and throughout the community.
In the coming days, our Red Cross teams will make their way into even more communities to offer these services.
For more information, https://www.redcross.org/local/me-nh-vt.html.
United Way
The devastation caused by recent flooding has displaced thousands of Vermonters and closed hundreds of businesses. The long-term impact of these losses is only just being realized.
While some counties are currently experiencing more loss than others, every United Way in the state is raising funds in a coordinated effort to ensure Vermonters get the help they need to respond, recover and rebuild.
You can support your local United Way’s effort to get help where it’s needed most by giving today.
“Each of Vermont’s United Ways is focused on understanding and responding to the urgent needs in the local communities we serve in the wake of the devastating 2023 floods. We know it is important to work together in raising resources to support our neighbors now and in the days, weeks, months, and even years ahead,” said United Ways of Vermont Executive Director Elizabeth Gilman. “Helping people put their lives back together after this kind of emergency is going to take a sustained, united effort. Donating to your local United Way is one way we can support each other and our neighbors.”
United Way of Rutland County: (Rutland and Bennington counties) https://www.uwrutlandcounty.org/
88 Park Street
Rutland, VT 05701
Phone: (802) 773-7477
Fax: (802) 770-5133
uwrutlandcounty.org or www.unitedway.org/
This information can also be found on the homepage of vermont211.org.
Risks still exist
Recent flooding across Vermont has increased the likelihood of landslide hazards in coming days.
Landslide hazards can be difficult to predict. Unlike flood hazards, they do not depend on river levels. However, a large body of work in Vermont suggests that a three- to five-inch precipitation event can trigger failures that lead to landslides, particularly when the ground is already saturated. With over six inches of rainfall in most of the Green Mountains and more rain on the way, there is a high risk of landslide hazards.
Anyone can report a landslide online. Please note that this report is for simple observations, not emergencies. Dial 911 to report a life-threatening situation or other emergency.
For those with concerns that a landslide might impact your home, leave the structure and contact:
State Geologist and Director: Benjamin DeJong at 802-461-5235 or Benjamin.Dejong@vermont.gov.
Geologist: Jonathan Kim at 802-522-5401 or Jon.Kim@vermont.gov.
For more information, or more detail on flood recovery resources, visit https://ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood.
Donation made
The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank announced a grant of $150,000 to support flood relief efforts in Vermont.
The funds will support Vermont Community Foundation for the VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund, which will disperse funds to communities and small businesses of greatest need.
“As a member of the local community, TD stands with our customers, colleagues and neighbors in Vermont during one of the worst natural disasters to hit the state,” said Sheryl McQuade, regional president of New England, TD Bank. “Our bankers are ready to assist the community in this time of need and ensure our customers have access to their finances.”
Customers who would like assistance through TD Cares may contact the bank with a request. To learn
Delegation news
U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch and Congresswoman Becca Balint have sent a letter urging United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to approve Gov. Phil Scott’s request for a Secretarial Disaster Designation for the state following catastrophic flooding to farms and rural farming communities.
“It is imperative that the Federal government, working in conjunction with the state, mobilize as many resources as possible to quickly bring aid to Vermont’s agricultural sector,” the letter reads. “We are heartened that on July 14th, President Biden approved a major disaster declaration for all counties in Vermont, with an additional authorization of individual assistance for six counties. However, Vermont will need additional, ongoing support from USDA. We therefore ask that you quickly approve Governor Scott’s request for a Secretarial Disaster Designation, and any additional requests for support forthcoming from the state.”
The letter also asked Vilsack to take steps to expand USDA workforce capacity in Vermont to support loss assessment documentation and the provision of technical assistance to our farmers, residents, and communities.
Helpful links
– Better Business Bureau
https://www.bbb.org/all/natural-disasters/flood
– Northeast Organic Farming Association
https://www.nofavt.org/donate-now
Do you have a link or information you would like to share with the public? Email it to news@timesargus.com