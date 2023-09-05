BERLIN — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack has approved Gov. Phil Scott’s request for a Secretarial Disaster Designation in response to July’s historic flooding.
The floods impacted thousands of acres of Vermont farmland, coming on the heels of a widespread frost event in May.
This is the second USDA disaster declaration, emphasizing the difficult growing season that Vermont’s farmers have faced this year.
“Alongside many of their neighbors, our farmers have been greatly impacted by the floods this summer, threatening their livelihoods and our food system,” said Scott in a news release. “I’m grateful to Secretary Vilsack for this second disaster declaration, which will help farmers recover and find a path forward through the many challenges they’ve faced this year.”
This secretarial disaster designation from USDA makes farm operators across Vermont eligible to be considered for Farm Service Agency emergency loans, provided eligibility requirements are met.
Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts noted that “with over $16 million in farmer-reported flood related damage and losses, and severe impacts from frost this May, our farming community has faced a one-two punch this year that some may not survive.”
Information about USDA’s disaster assistance programs is available at www.farmers.gov/recover online.