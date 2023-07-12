WATERBURY — This week’s sunshine accompanied by receding floodwaters had many in Waterbury breathing a sigh of relief after the early week rains and flooding.
“Randall Street is substantially down. Main Street at the fire station is high and dry,” said Town Manager Tom Leitz late on Tuesday afternoon. “We’re moving in the right direction.”
Leitz took over as manager in January from veteran predecessor Bill Shepeluk who retired in December with memories of 2011’s Tropical Storm Irene in the rearview mirror yet still oddly fresh.
On Wednesday morning, at the Waterbury Select Board’s second emergency meeting in a matter of days, Shepeluk attended as a regular citizen and offered to serve as health officer, a role that will be in demand as building owners look to dry out basements and move on from the storm that had everyone on edge for more than 24 hours early this week.
“We are so fortunate to have a place to work in unlike last time when the town offices were flooded at 51 South Main,” he said, referring to how Irene destroyed the former town offices. Town staff didn’t have a new workplace until 2016. “We appreciate the townspeople who made this facility above the flood zone.”
On Monday afternoon, heavy rain filled the Winooski River and the Thatcher Brook, which cuts through the village between Interstate 89 and the tightly packed historic homes lining Stowe Street.
By nightfall, the Winooski was over its banks, creeping across cornfields to the state offices and neighborhoods where many homes filled to their kitchen countertops with water from Irene. It wasn’t as bad this time. Most damage town officials have learned of now two days since has been confined to basements.
This July storm has been just enough to coat the streets, sidewalks and fields in a layer of sticky silt, and fill basements of homes and businesses across the downtown all the way out U.S. Route 2 and the wide-open Farr’s Field home to the popular Waterbury Flea Market.
Tuesday and Wednesday’s emergency select board meetings have been a big draw, attracting about 140 people, mostly via Zoom, encouraged to join online to avoid driving into downtown. Floodwaters lingered Tuesday, partially submerging the roundabout, inundating Dac Rowe fields at the entry to downtown and lapping across the state office parking lots and nearby residential streets, stopping shy of Main Street.
Some low spots as in front of the fire station attracted gawkers in vehicles, on bicycles and many actually in kayaks and canoes on Tuesday morning. Fire Chief Gary Dillon, who serves as emergency management coordinator, had little patience for the carelessness warning of hazards in the water and the potential for people floating above ballfields with submerged fences and a swift river current nearby.
“We are not trained for swiftwater rescues,” he said with some exasperation.
On Wednesday, he reported that the town and its residents had come through relatively unscathed. No major injuries, although several rescues were conducted of people in vehicles that became submerged on streets and at least one with individuals in a small boat in a flooded field.
Other reports from Public Works Director Bill Woodruff were welcomed by the select board: Water is drinkable, no wastewater spills (yet) although the plant is operating well beyond capacity and is a concern. Only a few roads needed heavy equipment to fix what nature rearranged. The roadway at the Winooski Street bridge over the river that connects Waterbury and Duxbury took a heavy hit as the river jumped its banks and has carved a gully across it into the nearby ballfields. The spot is the only way for residents in North Duxbury’s Camel’s Hump to leave town. That road will be closed for several hours on Thursday morning for more work, according to the public works department.
Leitz shared another silver lining: “The pool never flooded,” he said. To take advantage of that good fortune, the pool and the showers at the pool will be open for the rest of the week at the end of the day for people to swim and/or use the facilities free of charge, he said.
By Wednesday, 30-yard trash containers were to be delivered to the Randall Street neighborhood. A shipment of just 10 dehumidifiers arrived but Leitz said he’s looking for sources for more. “The demand is high,” he said, adding that he was told to try looking in Plattsburgh.
Volunteer coordination is under way to get homeowners the assistance they need to clean basements. An online signup for people offering to help and those seeking help had over 430 names on it after just 24 hours.
Select Board Chair Roger Clapp, who lives on Randall Street and had a flooded basement himself, ticked off examples of various neighbors ready for shoveling while others still have water to pump. “At some point, I need to get back to work,” he quipped.
Al Lewis from Waterbury Rotary Club reminded the board Rusty Parker Memorial Park was not flooded as it was by Irene in 2011. He suggested that the park could serve as a convenient staging location for volunteers. The bandstand, gazebo and pump house building with restrooms, running water and power would be ideal, Lewis said. It could be a gathering place, a spot to cook food and a place for people to even wash off after working in mud, he added.
“You have an asset right there that can be used for something other than concerts in the park and activities,” Lewis told the board.
Mad River Valley
The Mad River Valley escaped the worst of the flooding this week.
Local emergency management directors were monitoring the situation from Warren to Moretown and keeping an eye on river levels, infrastructure and the potential need for people to evacuate.{/span}
The Mad River crested at about 9.8 feet at the U.S. stream gauge in Moretown near midnight Monday, with flows peaking at some 7,800 cubic feet per second.
It seems that the Mad River Valley dodged a bullet ... The Mad River did not leave its banks. There are no reported road closures in the Valley, though the Jones Brook area of Moretown did lose much of its road network there,” Messer said.
Warren’s EMD and Fire Chief Jeff Campbell said his town came through the storm with roads and infrastructure intact.
Fayston Select Board chair Jared Cadwell said that town road foreman Stuart Hallstrom reported that town roads held up well.
Most local farmers reported no damage to fields.
Dairy farmer David DeFreest, of Warren, has crop lands in Granville, Middlesex, Waterbury and Montpelier. He was heading out to check those fields on Wednesday morning, as the floodwaters receded. He reported some of the fields were under feet of water
Eric Friedman, executive director of the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber was working to connect people who want to help with people who need help, particularly in Waterbury and Montpelier and also in Ludlow.
Lisa Loomis of the Valley Reporter contributed to this report.