Robert Layman / Staff Photo

Robert Layman / Staff Photo

ZBA denies man's appeal on rental property

  • By Keith Whitcomb Jr. Staff Writer

KILLINGTON — Unless he appeals to a higher authority, a Morrisville man accused by town officials of breaking zoning laws by renting out a hou…

Man facing charges for hit and run

  • pmcardle

A man identified in court records as homeless is expected to be arraigned on Nov. 19 after police said his car hit another vehicle Sept. 26 an…

Fair Haven man sentenced to 2.5 years for domestic assault

  • By Patrick Mcardle Staff Writer

A judge on Tuesday accepted a plea agreement that will send a Fair Haven man to jail for at least 2½ years for assaulting a woman and her two children. The judge rejected another plea agreemen…

CU tips off season at home vs. Rivier

  • By TOM HALEY Staff Writer

CASTLETON — There is plenty of buzz around Castleton University men's basketball ahead of the team's season opener Tuesday at home against Rivier University from Nashua, New Hampshire.

Tailgate Party: Secrets, finales and hopes for the future

  • By Tom Haley Staff Writer

The oldest private military college in the United States has housed some classified information over the years, but the best-kept small college football secret in the region might be walking a…

Celebrating their work

Everyone needs recognition once in a while. Our local school support staff have demanding (a…

Grateful for the support

Thank you to all who voted in the Nov. 6 general election and most specifically, the towns o…

Scott vs Legislature

Feel-good just don't cut it anymore here in Vermont. In reading about Christine Hallquist's …

