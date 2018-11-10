Know of any small businesses that deserve recognition? The Small Business Administration Vermont District Office is accepting nominations for …
A judge on Tuesday accepted a plea agreement that will send a Fair Haven man to jail for at least 2½ years for assaulting a woman and her two …
KILLINGTON — Unless he appeals to a higher authority, a Morrisville man accused by town officials of breaking zoning laws by renting out a hou…
The Vermont Supreme Court ruled Friday that a mandated reporter does not have to report something that has already been reported.
A man identified in court records as homeless is expected to be arraigned on Nov. 19 after police said his car hit another vehicle Sept. 26 an…
Police will stage checkpoints around Thanksgiving, according to the Rutland County Sheriff's Department.
The last game of the 2018 high school football season has the potential to be a track meet.
Know of any small businesses that deserve recognition? The Small Business Administration Vermont District Office is accepting nominations for the 2019 small business awards.
A judge on Tuesday accepted a plea agreement that will send a Fair Haven man to jail for at least 2½ years for assaulting a woman and her two children. The judge rejected another plea agreemen…
KILLINGTON — Unless he appeals to a higher authority, a Morrisville man accused by town officials of breaking zoning laws by renting out a house he owns to dozens of people will have to stop d…
CASTLETON — There is plenty of buzz around Castleton University men's basketball ahead of the team's season opener Tuesday at home against Rivier University from Nashua, New Hampshire.
The oldest private military college in the United States has housed some classified information over the years, but the best-kept small college football secret in the region might be walking a…
If you have cut back your perennials, cleaned up the vegetable garden and raked the leaves, …
Those hunters talented enough to pick up the tracks of a big buck and then to go after the a…
Nov. 15, the Thursday before Thanksgiving, is Great American Smoke Out Day. This day encoura…
All the violence children see on the news is stressing out their parents. Whether it be a sh…
As if the emerald ash borer’s incursion into northern New England wasn’t enough, now there’s…
“It started with ducks,” said Missy Gilbert, standing in her garden surrounded by vegetable …
Everyone needs recognition once in a while. Our local school support staff have demanding (a…
Thank you to all who voted in the Nov. 6 general election and most specifically, the towns o…
Dear Rutland County Voters,
Another election behind us, and I have two things to say:
Feel-good just don't cut it anymore here in Vermont. In reading about Christine Hallquist's …
As the town of Pittsford recreation director, I’d like to thank Kevin Carvey, Aaron Tinsman …
As in all elections, there were many winners and losers on Tuesday – but one of the biggest …
November is National Adoption Awareness Month. Friends in Adoption, a community resource loc…
One of my favorite parts about living in Vermont is our ability to defy description, particu…
As a taxpayer and citizen of Orwell, I’m writing to share my reasoning for supporting the di…