MIDDLEBURY — A convicted felon pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court on Monday to 17 criminal charges following the seizure by Vermont Fish and Wildlife wardens of a dozen firearms, some illegal drugs, a large amount of venison and turkey meat authorities said.
Kyle M. Tetreault, 30, of Middlebury, is facing state charges of failure to report big game, illegal possession of big game, possession of methamphetamines and 11 counts of being a felon in possession of firearms, Addison County State’s Attorney Dennis Wygams said.
Tetreault also is facing charges of trespassing on posted land and petty larceny of tree stands.
The firearms, included three AR-15 style weapons, Senior Game Warden Robert Currier Jr. said. Also seized during searches at Tetreault’s home and a vehicle on Friday were four rifles, three handguns and two shotguns, Currier said.
The case began as an investigation into reports of stolen tree stands and spread into complaints about rotting deer meat at the trailer park off Vermont 116 on the east side of Middlebury, Currier said.
The investigation soon mushroomed and the raid involved five game wardens, under the direction of Lt. Carl Wedin, and included help from State and Middlebury Police and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Tetreault is well-known to state and federal law enforcement.
Among his previous convictions is a federal charge for possessing five firearms in January 2014 while being a convicted felon, records show.
The indictment in the 2014 case noted Tetreault was prohibited from possessing any firearms because his criminal record included an earlier felony conviction for sexual assault on a victim under age 16 in Chittenden County in June 2010.
A second felony charge of knowingly possessing the five stolen firearms — including one shotgun and one rifle — was dropped when he was sentenced, records show.
Tetreault and a companion broke into homes in six towns over a two-month span to steal firearms, other weapons, tools, jewelry and electronics, authorities said. They traded the items for drugs with two major dealers later busted by federal authorities, records show.
Court records show Tetreault received a three-year federal prison sentence in March 2015 and was expected to be on supervised release for 3 years once he was freed.
Tetreault’s lawyer said in court papers at the time that his client “suffers from a long-term addiction problem.
This was confirmed during the pretrial services interview,” Federal Public Defender Michael Desautels wrote. He was trying to get his client enrolled at Valley Vista, a drug treatment center in Bradford.
The records show Tetreault violated his supervised release conditions at least twice.
The first was for drug use when he tested positive on Aug. 22, 2018 for fentanyl and by his own admission on Aug. 30 to the use of heroin on Aug. 18 2020, records show.
The second violation filed in June 2020 centered on Tetreault committing the crime of home improvement fraud in December 2019 according to an affidavit by State Police Cpl. Justin Busby, records show. The case awaits a trial date, Wygams said.
Judge Williams K. Sessions III eventually sentenced Tetreault to time served for the second violation and he was removed from federal supervision on Sept. 28, 2020, records show. Tetreault, who was living in Vergennes at the time, pleaded no contest to the charge, records show.
