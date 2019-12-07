1791
Population of Rutland is 1,407 in first census ever taken — same year Vermont joins Union as fourteenth state. (Rutland now includes territory that later became Rutland City and Town plus West Rutland and most of Proctor.) Population of Vermont totals 85,499.
1792
Anthony Haswell, founder of one of Vermont’s first newspapers, The Gazette, in Bennington, comes to Rutland to launch The Herald of Vermont, which was not a predecessor of today’s Herald but is mentioned because of its name and because of Haswell’s prominence. It lasted only 12 weekly issues, ended when his plant burned; Haswell returned to Bennington to resume the Gazette.
1793
Matthew Lyon and his son James, Jeffersonians, start a weekly, The Farmer’s Library in Rutland, which lasts about 18 months. It is not an antecedent of today’s Herald, though its press and type were sold to the Herald’s founders and therefore it bore a resemblance.
1794
The Rutland Herald or Vermont Mercury is launched by Judge Samuel Williams, an early lawyer and land owner, and his distant cousin, the Rev. Dr. Samuel Williams, a Harvard philosophy professor, scientist, and surveyor, who has fled to the independent Vermont republic because of possible financial difficulties in Boston. The Williamses, federalists, purchase press and type from the Lyonses, and issue a front-page statement of high editorial purpose. They vow never to be “dupes of electioneering politicians” and promise accuracy and fairness. Earlier in the year Rev. Williams published the first history of Vermont, a 416-page book printed in Walpole, N.H.
1796
The Williams-Williams partnership dissolves as the clergyman buys out the judge. Judge Williams runs for Congress that fall, loses to Matthew Lyon, now resident of Fair Haven.
1797
Dr. Williams brings on Josiah Fay of Windsor as an apprentice, then briefly as partner, and Josiah’s place is soon taken by his brother, William Fay.
1798
Judge Williams loses another run for Congress to Matthew Lyon, who is victorious despite being jailed in Vergennes for violation of anti-Jeffersonian Alien and Sedition Acts (he criticized President Adams in print).
1800
Judge Williams dies in a winter logging accident. Dr. Williams phases out of Herald’s operation, though still involved financially.
1805
William Fay, now in sole charge as printer of the Herald, declares his anti-federalist political leanings. He supports President Jefferson (and later President Madison, and the War of 1812).
1809
Fay supports Jonas Galusha of Shaftsbury for governor.
1817
Rev. Samuel Williams dies at age 74, is buried in Rutland’s North Main Street cemetery.
1820s & 1830s
Fay turns over editing and management of Herald to a series of others as he focuses on his own printing and book businesses, then returns peripatetically as editor.
1833
George Tuttle of Castleton, age 17, joins the Herald but leaves for health reasons.
1840
Population of Rutland is 2,708. William Fay dies at age 60. The Herald is taken over by its creditors, the makers of newsprint it uses. Between 1840 and 1844 names of new owners and partnerships appear and disappear frequently on masthead with no explanation.
1843
Horace T. White, son-in-law of Fay, announces that the Herald is for sale; package includes two iron printing presses, an inking machine, two fonts of almost-new type, and a subscriber list of 1,500.
1844
George H. Beaman of Poultney, perhaps with financial help of U.S.-Rep. Solomon Foot, buys the Herald; he holds big bonfire on village green to clean out Fay’s old offices, and immediately improves newspaper’s editorial quality and appearance. A Whig and an abolitionist, and secretary of civil and military affairs to Gov. William Slade, the most ardent of abolitionists, Beaman’s agenda for the newspaper (he confides later) is to “abolitionize the Whig Party.”
1845
In June, 297 Rutlanders subscribe to $130,000 worth of stock in Rutland Railroad. Beaman tells off Temperance Society, declares Herald’s mission is to print the news and champion Whig principles.
1848-50
Thanks partly to Beaman’s boosterism, railroads come to Rutland, launching an industry that will define the community for the next century. Transportation and communication are transformed, rural isolation is ended, newspapers, mail, and all commercial goods can be delivered more efficiently, rights-of-way are used for telegraph lines. Rutland’s population is now 3,713.
1852
Opening of Bardwell hotel symbolizes new flowering of Rutland downtown prosperity created by coming of the railroads. Focus of commerce shifts from Main Street down to Merchants Row.
1853
Beaman’s energetic editor, L. Barney, attempts to convert Herald from a weekly to a daily and publishes one issue, dated July 7, numbered Vol. 1, No. 1, with a new nameplate that says The Rutland Daily Herald. (including the period). But the next week Barney announces he failed to get 300 subscribers he said were needed to support it, and weekly publication resumes with old nameplate. Barney quits in December, is succeeded by Chauncey Hayden of Randolph, who embroils Herald again in a Whig Party anti-slavery dispute. Hayden dies unexpectedly at age 33.
1854
Herald endorses Stephen Royce of Tinmouth, a Whig, who wins election as governor.
1855
Gov. Royce is re-elected as a Republican, becomes first of what will be fifty consecutive Republican governors of Vermont.
1856
George Tuttle, Beaman’s business manager, along with Josiah Huntoon, buys the Herald. Bates House (predecessor of Mead Building) is built and Center Street is developed to form commercial nucleus with Merchants Row.
1857
The Rutland Courier is established by John Cain and James McLean as a rival to the Herald.
1860
Rutland town’s population grows to 7,577; but state’s holds steady at 315,098 as many Vermonters migrate westward to take advantage of free land, better soil, and open spaces.
1861
Tuttle launches daily publication in response to need for more immediate news of the Civil War; he expects to return to weekly status as soon as war ends, perhaps three months, he thinks. Weekly Herald continues publication as well.
1861-65
Herald’s coverage of Civil War is distinguished, includes accounts of war news by organization that will become Associated Press, along with direct reports by Vermont soldiers from battlefields. Tuttle locates Herald in a new building on Center Street.
1870
Population of Rutland is 9,834. Samuel B. Pettengill of Grafton becomes editor of Herald.
1872
George Tuttle turns over management of Herald to his son Albert.
1873
The Rutland Globe, a daily and weekly newspaper, is started by group that had purchased the Courier, gives Herald vigorous competition.
1874
Albert Tuttle can’t make a financial go of it being Herald publisher, also becomes Rutland postmaster and owns Bates House.
1877
The Herald and Globe merge, forming business entity known as the Herald and Globe Association Inc. Pettengill becomes co-publisher.
1880
Population of original town of Rutland is 12,149, a quintupling in only forty years; this is last census before town is “sliced” into new municipal units.
1882
Albert Tuttle, seeking new shareholders to invest in Herald, attracts one Percival W. Clement, Rutland native, business tycoon and arch-rival of Proctor family, who soon takes over as owner-publisher. (Clement’s father, Charles, had sold his marble firm in 1876 to the Proctors.) In the same year the two Clements buy control of Rutland Railroad.
1886
For $18,000 Clement, now publisher, buys a Merchants Row building for Herald, moving it around the corner from Center Street. Towns of Proctor and West Rutland are created from territory of town of Rutland; efforts to adopt a city charter for Rutland fail.
1888
Herald’s bottom-line profit for year reported at $88.25, auditors recommend trimming newsroom expenses “nearer in proportion with the business.”
1890
Populations: Rutland (now just the town, without West Rutland and Proctor) is 11,760, state holds steady at 332,422.
1892
City charter for Rutland is adopted, sponsored by Clement as town’s representative in Legislature.
1894
Herald’s first hundred years is marked by a massive edition containing lengthy account of its own history, an authentic-looking replica of its first front page from 1794, and plaudits from far and wide.
1897
Clement elected mayor of Rutland.
1899
Another newspaper competitor, the afternoon Rutland Evening News, is launched.
1900
Rutland City’s first official population count is 11,499; Rutland Town 1,109, West Rutland 2,914, and Proctor 2,136. Clement is elected to state Senate.
1902
Clement runs for governor in three-way race with Fletcher Proctor and John G. McCullough; to deny him nomination Proctor supports McCullough, who thereby wins. Angered Clement supporters nominate him as an independent to run on “Local Option League” ticket, which seeks to break statewide prohibition on sale of alcoholic beverages. Election, too close to declare a winner, is decided by House, with Proctor forces again supporting McCullough to deny victory to Clement.
1903
Legislature adopts local option, allowing each town to vote on whether alcoholic beverages can be sold in its jurisdiction.
1904
Clement authorizes borrowing of $8,000 so Herald can purchase three linotype machines, invented by Ottmar Merganthaler.
1906
Clement runs for governor again, loses to rival Proctor faction.
1911
Clement elected mayor of Rutland again.
1914
Clement runs for governor a third time.
1918
In another three-way contest, Clement finally defeats a Proctor surrogate, Frank E. Howe of Bennington, to win election as governor at age 73.
1920
As governor, Clement circulates a tract that opposes three recent amendments to U.S. Constitution: women’s suffrage, the income tax, and national prohibition on sale of alcoholic beverages.
1921
Clement’s only son Robert, 35, dies of alcoholism.
1927
Clement dies at age 80; Herald is acquired by his son-in-law, William H. Field, Rutland native, successful executive of Chicago Tribune, co-founder of New York Daily News, who returns home to publish it. Rutland Evening News ceases publication, prompting Herald to start posting news bulletins in its window for those who will miss their afternoon paper.
1928
Field upgrades Herald’s business practices, starts a formal advertising department.
1929
Field writes a springtime editorial titled “Lilac Time,” which becomes an annual Herald tradition.
1930
Herald begins daily publication on editorial page of Article XVIII of Vermont Bill of Rights, which advises frequent recurrence to fundamental principles.
1934
Herald’s first comic strip is Little Orphan Annie, starting on July 19, soon amplified by Moon Mullins, Dick Tracy, and Terry and the Pirates.
1935
Field, disconsolate at his approaching blindness, takes his own life; son William Field, 25, becomes Herald publisher. Young Field also invests with Mead family in new Pico Peak ski area. Robert W. Mitchell, 25, of Randolph, recent Dartmouth graduate, Bennington Banner reporter, becomes Montpelier correspondent for Vermont Press Bureau, a joint project of Herald and Burlington Free Press, state’s only morning dailies.
1936
Herald endorses Republication Alf Landon of Kansas for president over F.D. Roosevelt, whose New Deal is not favored editorially; but Herald backs one Democrat, Pittsford farmer John B. Candon, for Congress over “the suave, fluent, and grandiose” incumbent, Charles Plumley, who wins anyway. Also favored for governor is George D. Aiken, the lieutenant governor. Green Mountain Parkway, which Herald opposed and Burlington Free Press favored, is defeated by statewide referendum.
1937
Publisher Field engages typographical designer Carl P. Rollins to give paper a professional-looking “new dress.”
1938
Herald moves from Merchants Row to newly outfitted building at 27 Wales St.
1941
Mitchell, after six years in Montpelier, is named Herald editor to succeed Howard Hindley, well known for his column “Peregrinations,” who retires after 40 years.
1942
Mitchell becomes acting publisher in addition to editor, as Field enlists in World War II.
1946
Herald endorses Ernest W. Gibson Jr. as primary candidate for governor; he proceeds to oust incumbent Gov. Mortimer Proctor — a Vermont first. Herald’s paid circulation, 17,000, exceeds total population of its home city, a rarity among newspapers.
1947
Herald wins Ayer Cup, a national newspaper competition for best appearing newspaper in U.S. regardless of circulation. A major flood inflicts severe damage to Rutland roads, bridges, buildings; cause is failure of flashboards at Chittenden dam, resulting in rupture of earthen East Pittsford dam. Field, back from war, offers to sell Herald to Mitchell at favorable price. Mitchell forms with Leroy B. Noble, business manager who came from Chicago with W.H. Field, a partnership which borrows from National Life Insurance Co. to acquire paper.
1948
New Mitchell-Noble partnership takes over Herald at start of the year, with Mitchell remaining publisher and majority owner, Noble as business manager.
1950
Gibson resigns as governor to accept appointment of President Truman as federal judge; Harold Arthur becomes governor.
Early 1950s
Mitchell begins writing an editorial a day, as well as an editorial-page column, hoping to revitalize Rutland economy, depressed because of big flood and loss of railroads and stoneworking industries.
1952
Unhappy with ultraconservative Gov. Lee E. Emerson, Herald endorses a Republican write-in candidate, Henry D. Vail of Ludlow. Emerson wins re-election anyway.
1953
As president of Rutland Chamber of Commerce, Mitchell invigorates civic activities and retailing.
1954
Herald gives strong editorial backing to Vermont Sen. Ralph Flanders, chief sponsor of U.S. Senate resolution of condemnation against Sen. McCarthy and his Communist-hunting paranoia; the Senate action portends McCarthy’s downfall. Mitchell begins service as head of Rutland Industrial Development Council, which he will continue for a quarter century.
1956
Herald wins its second Ayer Cup, national award for best-appearing newspaper regardless of circulation.
1957
Plans for large new ski area are announced by Preston Leete Smith at Killington, state’s second-highest mountain; Herald editorially promotes new road into region, mostly state park land.
1958
First Democrat in a century to win statewide election is William H. Meyer of West Rupert, who becomes Vermont’s Congressman by defeating Harold Arthur; Republican Robert T. Stafford wins as governor by only 719 votes (in an unprecedented recount) over Democrat Bernard Leddy.
1962
Century of Republican rule ends as Democrat Philip H. Hoff defeats Gov. F. Ray Keyser Jr., who had lukewarm endorsement of Herald.
1964
Herald acquires daily Times-Argus in Barre-Montpelier, Vermont’s capital city evening paper; Mitchell says he wanted to keep Times-Argus out of hands of a chain. Herald offers cool support for Republican candidate for governor, Ralph Foote, who loses to Hoff. But Herald backs its first Democrat for president, Lyndon B. Johnson, who wins in state (a first) as well as nationally over Barry Goldwater.
1966
Herald editorially endorses Democrat Philip H. Hoff (for the first time) for his third victorious term as governor; loser is Republican Richard Snelling.
1967
Herald installs new offset press for improved reproduction of photos and typographical appearance.
1968
Republican Deane C. Davis, ex-president of National Life, gets Herald’s backing for governor amid much grumbling because his opponent, Rutland Mayor John J. “Jack” Daley, fails to get hometown paper’s support.
1970
Gov. Davis is re-elected, with Herald endorsement, over Lee O’Brien. Herald sits out hard-fought contest between ex-Gov. Hoff and incumbent Winston Prouty of Newport for U.S. senator (Prouty wins but dies a year later, and U.S. Rep. Stafford is appointed to fill the vacancy.)
1972
Vermont’s second Democratic governor is elected: Thomas P. Salmon of Rockingham, over Luther Hackett of Burlington. Herald endorses neither.
1973
Venerable Berwick Hotel, next door to Herald at corner of Wales and Center streets, burns to ground with loss of five lives, causing Herald to construct its own building addition to house its newsroom.
1975
New combined Sunday edition of Herald and Times-Argus is launched only two weeks before Burlington Free Press does same.
1976
Republican Richard Snelling elected governor (for first of what will be five terms) with Herald backing, defeating Democrat Stella B. Hackel.
1977
Kendall Wild, Herald managing editor since 1962, is named editor.
1978
Snelling, again with Herald endorsement, wins re-election over Lt. Gov. Madeleine M. Kunin, a Democrat.
1980
Lengthiest newspaper strike in New England hits Herald between October 1980 and December 1981, but despite a time of bad feelings, morale and teamwork emerge more strongly after settlement.
1984
Kunin, this time with Herald endorsement, wins first of three terms as Vermont’s first woman governor, defeating John Easton, attorney general.
1986
Gov. Kunin presents Mitchell with Vermont Citizenship Award of state Chamber of Commerce. Mitchell family acquires all interests in Herald and Times-Argus from Noble family for an estimated $6 million.
1990
Snelling, who stepped down as governor in 1984, re-enters the scene and with Herald endorsement wins an unprecedented fifth term, defeating Democrat Peter Welch. Mitchell honored as one of thirty “extraordinary Vermonters” by outgoing Gov. Kunin.
1991
Snelling dies unexpectedly at the age of 64 and Lt. Gov. Howard Dean, a Democrat, becomes governor.
1992
Dean gets Herald’s endorsement for re-election over Republican John McClaughry. Editor Wild retires. Mitchell, ill with cancer, writes the last of an estimated 10,000 editorials, this one about history of Vermont Marble Company.
1993
Mitchell dies at home at age 82, less than a week after being presented with honorary doctor of laws degree by Middlebury College. His son, R. John Mitchell, publisher of Times-Argus since 1979, succeeds him as publisher of Herald.
1994
Two major journalism honors are bestowed posthumously upon Robert W. Mitchell: the Horace Greeley Award of the New England Press Association, and the Yankee Quill Award of Sigma Delta Chi, national honorary journalism fraternity. Herald marks its bicentennial year in several ways: a Chaffee Art Center exhibit, a 535-page anthology of Mitchell’s editorial output (the newspaper’s first published book), a day-long symposium on First Amendment freedoms, an ambitious commemorative edition on Dec. 8, and a new book-length history of the newspaper.
1998-2000
Vermont is roiled by confrontations over multiple social issues including school funding and the Vermont Supreme Court rulings requiring the Legislature to provide equal rights to gay couples. The newspaper publishes a series of thoughtful, reasoned editorials, as it covers the heated debate over the issues from the local library to the State House, which is completing a decades-long march from solid Republican to solid Democratic control.
2001
Early in the year the Herald is announced as winner of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing, for editorials by David Moats on the debate over civil unions in Vermont. Later that year, the events of September 11 caused the staff to prepare and publish an Extra edition that afternoon.
2009
In October the newspaper implements paid online subscriptions, a nod to the changing online habits of readers and the realities facing newspapers nationally. More than 25,000 readers sign up for a mix of free and paid online accounts in the first year, more than the paper’s print circulation.
2016
After almost 70 years of ownership, and with the papers in financial difficulty, the Mitchells sell the Rutland Herald to a Maine newspaper owner and New Hampshire businessman. Less than two years later, the paper is sold again, this time to Pennsylvania-based George “Scoop” Sample.
