Hawthorne, located in western Nevada, is home to an odd mix of beautiful scenery, unique wildlife, lake recreation and an Army ammunition storage depot.
Hawthorne Army Depot (known as HWAD) is just south of town and covers 226 square miles. It is the world’s largest depot. The area became a Naval ammunition depot in 1930 and an Army ammunition plant in 1977. In 1994 production was stopped on ammunition and it became the HWAD. It is something to see. As you drive through the area there are bunkers on either side of the road for miles and miles.
After driving through Hawthorne from the south, visitors will find Walker Lake just on the other side of town. The lake offers a great place to watch for the elusive bighorn sheep. It is a scenic high desert lake and just seems like a mirage as you drive along the highway and come across it. It is a popular recreation area for swimming, camping, canoeing, windsurfing and boating and perfect for viewing of desert bighorn sheep and shorebirds. Mineral County offers wide open spaces to the tune of 1,000-plus miles of unfenced dirt roads. This affords miles and miles of off-road exploration.
The lake itself is what is left of ancient Lake Lahontan and the ancestral home of the Walker River Paiute Tribe. This glacial lake at one time covered a large part of northwestern Nevada. Walker Lake Recreation Area is a 38,000-acre, 12-mile-long lake that’s five miles wide. It has rocky steep areas lakeside and beaches. Events are often held at the beautiful lake.
Walker Lake State Beach is known as Mineral County Monument Beach and offers picnic areas with fire rings and a new boat ramp, and is a great place for wildlife spotting. It is perfect for bird watching as it is a migratory corridor with many species. The lake will see 10,000 or more water birds including white pelicans, egrets, herons and loons. Raptors can also be spotted, red-tailed hawks, peregrine falcons and bald eagles. Bighorn sheep are often spotted on the west side of the lake along the rocky cliffs, most likely in the summer. On occasion, pronghorn antelope or wild horses can be spotted along the eastern shore.
On the ground, the lake area is home to bobcats, mountain lions and black bears. Along the lake there are toads, turtles and garter snakes. Wildlife seekers will also run across rabbits, squirrels, kangaroo rats and a variety of bats.
The small town of Hawthorne is mostly made up of original buildings. Not much has changed over the years.
Slated as “the hot spot between Reno and Las Vegas” is the El Capitan Lodge & Casino. It is a reminder of the old-Vegas-style gambling joints but has the latest slots, video poker, dining and clean large rooms. Its name comes from the well-known mountain range in Yosemite National Park.
Contact CR at crraetravel@gmail.com.
