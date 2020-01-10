Less than two months after a scathing story appeared in USA Today accusing a former police officer of avoiding prosecution for 25 years after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old, Leonard Forte could face a new trial after Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced his office was taking the lead in the case.
Donovan’s office is putting some of Vermont’s most accomplished attorneys on the case, including Assistant Attorney General Linda Purdy, who will lead the litigation team. Former Vermont attorney general and Vermont Supreme Court chief justice Jeff Amestoy and former Vermont Deputy attorney general and Vermont Supreme Court associate justice Brian Burgess will be on the team as well after Donovan appointed them as special assistant attorneys general.
The team will participate in a status conference on the case Monday in Bennington criminal court.
Forte, a retired New York police investigator, was convicted of three counts of felony sex assault by a Bennington County jury in 1987 of sexually assaulting the girl at his Landgrove vacation home.
The case was prosecuted by former Rutland County Judge Theresa DiMauro before Judge Theodore S. Mandeville, who later overturned the conviction because he believed DiMauro, whose name was Theresa St. Helaire at the time, prejudiced the jury.
Amestoy, who was attorney general at the time, accused Mandeville of gender bias.
But Forte had suffered several heart attacks after the trial and in 1997, the Vermont Department of State’s Attorneys, which was prosecuting the case, agreed the stress of another trial could kill Forte.
During the past decade, Forte has represented himself in court, appearing by phone, usually by phone and claiming that he’s waiting for a heart transplant.
Forte lost his access to a public defender when the state discovered he owned a $385,000 waterfront home in Florida, a fleet of six cars, a motorcycle and a 31-foot boat. Forte then hired a Bennington lawyer, but the attorney was later disbarred by the Professional Responsibility Board and the attorney’s law partner had her law license suspended.
A statement released by Donovan’s office said Amestoy and Burgess had led the state’s initial effort to reinstate Forte’s previous conviction.
In the statement, Donovan said, “Justice has been delayed for far too long in this case.”
“The state of Vermont is committed to seeking justice for the victim and bringing Mr. Forte to trial. The time is now,” he said.
On Friday afternoon, Donovan said he didn’t want to talk about what could be done to compel Forte to return to Vermont before the court heard the state’s position at Monday’s status conference.
“Our position is, he needs to appear in a Vermont courtroom. The victim deserves her day in court and to be able to tell her story,” he said.
Donovan acknowledged the change from the prosecution being handled by the department of state’s attorneys to his office was unusual but said the two groups of prosecutors would work collaboratively in the future.
“At the end of the day, no matter what happened or what didn’t happen or what caused the delay, the right thing to do is, litigate this case, stand up for the victim and give her her day in court,” he said.
Donovan said the woman was aware of the latest developments in the case from his office. No contact information for Forte, who lives in LaBelle, Florida, was immediately available on Friday.
Donovan said he had learned many of the details of the case from the USA Today article, which includes a history of medical claims made by Forte and photos the newspaper said showed he appeared to be in better physical condition than Forte has reported to the court.
