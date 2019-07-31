Diversity and adaptability are among the most desirable traits that an athlete can possess, and racecar drivers certainly qualify as athletes.
In particular, three drivers in the region have shown a full display of their skillsets in 2019, and their ability to win in virtually any situation has created some stunning moments this summer.
Rocky Warner, for example, has 15 wins to his credit this year. He was perfect last weekend, winning with big-horsepower Modifieds at Albany-Saratoga Speedway on Friday and at Fonda Speedway on Saturday, and then winning his father Don’s memorial event in a Sportsman Modified at Glen Ridge Motorsports Park on Sunday. Not only are the driving styles for each car very different, each track is wildly dissimilar: Albany-Saratoga is high-banked, high-speed 4/10-mile dirt oval, Fonda is a flat, oddly shaped half-mile, and Glen Ridge is a tiny, tight, high-banked quarter-mile. Warner took it all in, made sense of it, and whooped up on everyone three nights in a row.
Kenny Tremont Jr. runs the same cars as Warner with Big Block Modifieds at Albany-Saratoga and Lebanon Valley Speedway, and a crate-engine Sportsman at West Haven’s Devil’s Bowl Speedway. He’s won nine races this year between the three tracks, taking his fifth Devil’s Bowl win on Sunday.
And then there’s Plainfield’s Will Hull, who has dominated local open-cockpit Sprint Car and Midget racing for the last two years. Hull has seven wins so far this year, with a USAC Dirt Midget Association win at Albany-Saratoga, a Sprint Cars of New England score at Devil’s Bowl, and a combined five wins between the two divisions at Bradford’s Bear Ridge Speedway. The Sprint Car is a flat-out machine making 600 horsepower underneath an aerodynamic airfoil wing, while the Midget is a low-horsepower, momentum-dependent, wingless car about half the size of the sprinter.
All three drivers have built diversity into their weekly racing regimens, and all three have reaped the benefits of the challenge.
That’s not to imply that focusing on just one thing is bad, though: Take Aaron Fellows and Solomon Brow for example. Croydon, New Hampshire’s Fellows and Vernon native Brow are both undefeated in asphalt Late Model Sportsman competition at the NHSTRA/NASCAR member tracks Claremont Motorsports Park and Monadnock Speedway, respectively. Fellows won his 10th-straight at Claremont on Friday and Brow swept a twinbill at Monadnock on Saturday to make it eight in a row – establishing a new record at the 48-year-old track for consecutive wins to start a season.
The Late Model championship battle at Thunder Road is shaping up to be an all-time great. Only 31 points separate the top six drivers with a half-dozen events left, and the difference between the lead and fifth place is just five on-track positions.
Leader Scott Dragon is trying for his third “King of the Road” title in four years and has a career-high three wins this season; he is the only current title contender to previously win a championship.
Trampas Demers – just two points back – continues his frustrating quest for a first crown after narrowly missing it several times and has been his reliably strong self of late. Kyle Pembroke is getting hot at the right time and finds himself tied for third place with Jason Corliss after winning last week’s double-points Mid-Season Championship race. Corliss, meanwhile, has cooled from his dominant early-season pace; they sit just seven points behind Dragon.
Cody Blake is all the way back in fifth place, but just nine points out of the lead. Blake has six top-five finishes this summer, equaling Demers for the most in the division. Marcel Gravel is sixth just 31 points behind, and, like Pembroke, seems to be hitting his stride as the season enters its second half.
This fight is highly volatile and far from over.
VERMONT RACING
Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford
-LAST WEEK: Thetford’s Jason Gray won Saturday’s DIRTcar Sportsman Modified feature, Plainfield’s Will Hull won the Sprint Cars of New England race, and Corinth’s Mike Chaffee took his first USAC Dirt Midget Association win in four years. Bradford’s Jason Horniak won the Sportsman Coupe race, Ryan Christian took the Limited Late Model win, and South Ryegate’s Owen Carbee won the Four Cylinder feature. Eric Lindblad won the Enduro.
-THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with the Sprint Cars of New England and four weekly divisions including the Sportsman Coupe “Madness” race.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven
-LAST WEEK: Kenny Tremont Jr. won Sunday’s C.J. Richards Memorial 100 for the Sportsman Modified division and Shoreham’s Anthony Warren took made it back-to-back Limited Sportsman wins. Benson’s Mark Norris was a first-time Super Stock winner, Middlebury’s Jake Noble won the Mini Stock feature, and Fletcher rookie Evan Roberts took his fifth 500cc Mini Sprint win. Ripton’s Chris Sumner won the Enduro.
-THIS WEEK: Racing is Sunday at 7 p.m., with all five weekly divisions and kids’ racecar rides at intermission.
Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl – Barre
-LAST WEEK: Montpelier’s Kyle Pembroke won Thursday’s Mid-Season Championship race for the Late Model division and Waterbury Center’s Jason Woodard took the Flying Tiger win. Tunbridge’s Gary Mullen was the Street Stock winner and East Corinth’s Brian Putney took the Road Warrior win.
-THIS WEEK: Racing is Thursday at 7 p.m. with all four weekly divisions and the annual “Port-A-Potty Grand Prix.” The annual Enduro 200 is Sunday at 6 p.m. along with a 50-lap Street Stock special.
REGIONAL RACING
Albany-Saratoga Speedway – Malta, New York
-LAST WEEK: Rocky Warner won Friday’s DIRTcar Modified feature and Michael Wagner-Fitzgerald won the Sportsman Modified race.
-THIS WEEK: Racing is Friday at 7 p.m. with five weekly divisions and Vintage Modifieds.
American-Canadian Tour
-THIS WEEK: The ACT Late Model Tour is at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday for the $10,000-to-win Midsummer 250. Racing starts at 5:30 p.m.
Claremont Speedway – Claremont, New Hampshire
-LAST WEEK: Brian Robie won Friday’s NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Sportsman Modified feature and Aaron Fellows made it 10-for-10 in the Late Model Sportsman division.
-THIS WEEK: Racing is Friday at 7 p.m. with five divisions including the NHSTRA Street Stock Battle of the Belt series.
Fonda Speedway – Fonda, New York
-LAST WEEK: Rocky Warner won Saturday’s Modified feature and Nick Scavia took the Sportsman Modified race. Mike Kiser won the CRSA Sprint Car race.
-THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 7 p.m. with six divisions.
Glen Ridge Motorsports Park – Fultonville, New York
-LAST WEEK: Rocky Warner won Sunday’s 55-lap “Don Warner Memorial” race honoring his late father in the Crate Sportsman division, and his son, Corky Warner, was a first-time winner in the Slingshot division. Dana Wagner won the CRSA Sprint Car race.
-THIS WEEK: Racing is Sunday at 5 p.m. with Modifieds joining the weekly divisions.
Lebanon Valley Speedway – West Lebanon, New York
-LAST WEEK: Ronnie Johnson and Andy Bachetti split twin 30-lap Big Block Modified features and Brett Haas won the Small Block Modified race.
-THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 5 p.m. with weekly divisions and Vintage Modifieds.
Monadnock Speedway – Winchester, New Hampshire
-LAST WEEK: Todd Patnode won Saturday’s NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Sportsman Modified feature and Vernon’s Solomon Brow swept twin Late Model Sportsman features to remain undefeated.
-THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with double Sportsman Modified features, Pure Stocks, Young Guns, Granite State Legends, and Northeast Classic Lites.
Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway – Plattsburgh, New York
-LAST WEEK: Chris Raabe won Saturday’s DIRTcar 358 Modified race, Jason McClatchie took the Sportsman Modified win, and Alburgh’s Michael Wright topped the Super Stocks.
-THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 7 p.m. with six divisions.
RumTown Speedway – Rumney, New Hampshire
-LAST WEEK: Saturday’s results were not available.
-THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 4 p.m. with weekly divisions.
Speedway 51 – Groveton, New Hampshire
-LAST WEEK: Jason Kenison won Saturday’s Tiger Sportsman race, St. Johnsbury’s Alan Birch won the Street Stock feature, and Morrisville’s Mekaylah Bowen took the Daredevil win.
-THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with a 75-lap Tiger Triple Crown race, plus Street Stocks, Daredevils, and side-by-side ATV drags.
White Mountain Motorsports Park – North Woodstock, New Hampshire
-LAST WEEK: Wayne Helliwell Jr. won Saturday’s New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 150 for the Late Model division. Barton’s Shane Sicard won the Flying Tiger race and Luke Peters of Groton was the Kids Truck winner.
-THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 5:30 p.m. with the American-Canadian Tour’s $10,000-to-win Midsummer 250 plus weekly divisions.
Justin St. Louis is a motorsports journalist, publicist, broadcaster, historian, and former driver. Email: jstlouis1315@gmail.com / Twitter: @Justin_StLouis
