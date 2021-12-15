Afghan refugees will likely begin to arrive in Rutland next month, a resettlement official said Wednesday.
Amila Merdzanovic, state director for the U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants, said the number of Afghan refugees destined for Vermont had been increased from 100 to 160 and was likely to increase further.
“The federal government is looking to close down the bases and help people move into states and help people get on with their lives,” she said.
Merdzanovic said about 80 Afghans who fled their country following the pullout of the U.S. military earlier this year have already been placed — though a few relocated to other states where they already had family — and another 80 are expected to arrive during the next six to eight weeks.
“Over the past couple months we have been making connections, reconnecting with our partners in Rutland, including Rutland Welcomes, the health providers, the schools,” she said.
Rutland Welcomes — a group of local volunteers originally formed to help with the resettlement of Syrian and Iraqi refugees in 2016 — has put out a call for donations of household items for incoming refugees. A spreadsheet of needed items is available on the group’s Facebook page.
USCRI has hired a community partnership coordinator based in Rutland and is looking to hire a local case manager for the incoming families.
“Our hope is to settle the first families in January,” Merdzanovic said. “I don’t want to say early January and then it winds up later in the month, but that is our hope.”
Refugees will stay with host families while the organization arranges for permanent housing. She said she expects that will take two to four weeks for each family.
“Housing in Chittenden County is very different in availability and cost,” Merdzanovic said. “The housing situation in the state as a whole is not great, but there’s a little bit more vacancy in Rutland, from what we’re seeing.”
Merdzanovic said it was hard to estimate how many refugees would be placed in Rutland.
“We would be looking to build a community,” she said. “It would be several families. It’s really important people have others from their culture, from their group, to connect with.”
Merdzanovic said the efforts in Chittenden County had gone well so far.
“The Afghans coming in are really eager to start a new life ... to get some normality,” she said. “They’re eager to get going. People want to start working, like, yesterday.”
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, said plenty of local employers are just as eager to hire them.
“Rutland is so ready to welcome new Americans,” he said. “We’re ready to step up. We just need that opportunity.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
