Garland’s Agway is getting into the flower business.
The farm and garden store is expanding to the Park Place Florist. The store’s next-door neighbor closed at the end of June after an almost 40-year run and Garland’s reopened it Wednesday.
“We’re keeping the name,” Paul Garland said. “We’re just calling it Garland’s Park Place. We needed the expansion room, and we had one of (Park Place’s) former employees come to work for us. ... She was eager to be the manager.”
Garland said this is the first major expansion since he took over the Agway franchise in 1984. It’s also taking him into a new area of business with flower arrangements.
“We hadn’t really planned on doing this, but its a good opportunity,” he said. “Hopefully, it’s going to be the same quality and same type of experience people were used to when Jerry Henrichon owned it.”
While the pandemic has been rough on a number of area businesses, Garland said it has been a boon for his, resulting in a banner year that left him well-positioned to expand.
“People were home-centric,” he said. “Anything that happened in their backyard was of interest. That included backyard gardens.”
Garland said he imagined interest in gardening was stimulated by a desire to stay out of grocery stores and a frequent inability to find items in them.
“My wife said once there wasn’t a frozen vegetable but the beans,” he said.
Of course, all sorts of products have been subject to shortages in the past year, including garden tools. Garland said he tries to be proactive in his ordering, and expanded the 2-3 weeks of lead time he usually allows up to 5-6 weeks this year, only to find he would have to wait 10-12 weeks for some products.
“When you’re dealing with seasonal merchandise, that makes it difficult,” he said.
