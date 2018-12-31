Cody Richardson, of Rutland, didn't think much of running to his car Monday morning to get more plastic BBs for his shotgun during an Airsoft match inside a vacant building outside the Howe Center.
But people across the street eating lunch at Ramunto's did.
“We saw a guy with a mask and a gun going into a vacant building, looking like he's going to use it,” said Ramunto's employee Jon Chamberlan.
Rutland City Police were dispatched to the area and drew tactical weapons as they approached the scene.
After surrounding the building they made contact with Richardson, who cooperated and explained that he was part of an Airsoft match with 14 people happening in the building.
For those not familiar, Airsoft is a sport in which replica weapons use plastic BBs to out opponents by shooting them in a match similar to paintball. It can be played indoors or outside.
Some Airsoft weapons can be clear plastic handguns and bought for around $20 whereas high-end models are full metal replicas of automatic weapons and cost several hundred dollars.
“When we get a call like this we take it serious," said Sgt. Chuck Whitehead, of the Rutland City Police Department. “You can’t tell (that they are playing Airsoft) by looking at a distance.”
After the police left, the Airsoft teams who were standing outside talked about the experience.
Richardson, who was wearing a vest with magazine clips and his BB gun on his hip, admitted he should have left his other gun inside, a statement that was agreed upon by his teammates.
The group began playing Airsoft a few weeks ago, according to Richardson.
“There’s not a lot going on in Rutland during the winter,” Richardson said, sporting a large welt on his neck from a hit earlier that day. “It’s beginning to sting.”
Whitehead said a better protocol for Airsoft players in the city would be to “call and let us know. They (the public) see everything happening on the news - that’s the first thing that goes through the people’s minds: There’s going to be a mass shooting.”
Richardson acknowledged that reality and said he hopes to take the Airsoft matches to a private property in Shrewsbury this summer when they play outdoors. “It won’t be in the city,” he said.
