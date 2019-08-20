The city is kicking in $10,000 toward College of St. Joseph’s transformation efforts.
CSJ closed as a college in the spring, but is looking to expand its professional certification programs and become a sort of business-incubator space. The school is raising money to pay for a feasibility study and to cover operating expenses during the study. Toward that end, CSJ President Jennifer Scott approached the Board of Aldermen asking for $50,000 from the Zamias fund.
The board balked at the $50,000 figure, but several aldermen spoke and wanted to do something to help the college, and on Monday the board voted to take $10,000 from the fund for the college.
The Zamias fund was created from impact fees paid to the city by the owners of Diamond Run Mall and is generally used to pay for projects expected to somehow promote economic development in the city. It has dwindled in recent years because the mall has been allowed to forego payments because it lost all its anchor stores. With about $100,000 left in the fund, several aldermen said they were not prepared to spend half of it on a feasibility study.
The $10,000 recommendation that emerged from the Community and Economic Development Committee, though, was more palatable, with Alderman Scott Tommola casting the only dissenting vote Monday.
“I feel like we’re getting a little far afield from what the role of government should be,” he said. “We put a lot of marketing dollars into the Killington (Valley) marketing initiative, and I don’t see where that’s returning much yield to us.”
Tommola said he thinks the city should focus on protective services and infrastructure.
“I feel if we take care of those things, the economic stuff will take care of itself,” he said. “I think the taxpayers are getting fed up. The small amounts — they add up. Granted this money is coming out of Zamias, but they could be going toward a better infrastructure project.
Also, the board voted to refer CSJ’s plans to the Marketing Committee. Alderman Chris Ettori, the committee chairman, said he did not have any specific plans.
“At this point, it’s more of a placeholder,” he said. “I just wanted a place for us to talk about the ideas they have and what they’re trying to do. ... These guys have a really interesting vision. This is less about CSJ doing something different than working with Vermont Commons on developing the work space of the future.”
Ettori said the effort might benefit from emulating the regional marketing initiative’s emphasis on the area’s recreation assets. He noted how Springfield just got a large grant to start a co-working space.
“What’s the angle, what’s the niche, what’s the piece Rutland has over those other places,” he asked.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.