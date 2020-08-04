Alderman Tom DePoy wants back into City Hall.
DePoy made a motion at the end of Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting to have the board resume holding its regular meetings in the aldermanic chambers at City Hall starting Aug. 17 — the date of the next regular meeting. After some discussion, DePoy withdrew that motion in favor of a referral to committee, which passed unanimously.
The board has been using teleconferencing software to hold remote meetings on account of the COVID-19 pandemic since late March. While these meetings have largely been carried out in an orderly fashion, they have seen numerous technical glitches. DePoy said he has grown increasingly displeased with those glitches.
“We’re asking whose on the line,” he said. “We’re asking who’s here with us in virtual reality. ... Half the time, we don’t know who’s talking. My internet goes in and out. ... It’s getting very annoying to me and a lot of other people I’ve spoken to who think this has gone on far enough. As long as we’re taking the proper protocols, we ought to be meeting in person. ... It’s time to get back to real governance, which I think begins at City Hall.”
DePoy said the state was only showing five people being monitored for COVID-19 in the entire county and Rutland had been diligent, keeping the infection rate low as a result.
As if to prove his point, at one point DePoy’s audio faded and then seemed to cut out completely for a moment as he spoke.
DePoy’s initial motion was about to fail for lack of a second, but Alderman William Gillam offered one as Acting Board President Sharon Davis was about to move discussion along. Davis said she would defer to City Attorney Matt Bloomer because she believed in-person meetings were covered by state guidance.
“We can move this motion, but that doesn’t mean it happens, and we need to know that up-front,” she said.
Bloomer noted that there was still a limit on in-person gatherings — occupancy limits are based on venue size, making it difficult to determine how many people would be allowed in the aldermanic chambers — so that even if the board did meet in person, it might be untenable to open those meetings to the public and a remote element would likely still be required. He said he wasn’t sure how much of the decision would fall under the board’s authority and how much would fall under the mayor’s.
Bloomer further noted that people with business before the board might be uncomfortable attending an in-person meeting while the pandemic continues, which would also behoove the board to maintain a remote option.
Alderman Chris Ettori said he agreed with DePoy in principle, and he said the board governed better when it is together, but he had questions about how it would work that likely couldn’t be answered quickly enough before Aug. 17.
“I think we need to look into it,” Ettori said. “I think we need to figure out what that looks like.”
Alderman Sam Gorruso said he saw potential problems for social distancing with the physical dimensions and layout of the chambers, and he was not keen on attending meetings in a mask.
“If I’ve got to wear a mask, I’m going to stay home and do it on the computer,” he said.
