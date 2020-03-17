Alderman Matt Whitcomb says he can mend the Board of Aldermen.
“I’ve become increasingly attentive to the fact that there were some divides perceived as emerging on the board,” said Whitcomb, who was re-elected to the board for his second term earlier this month and elected board president Monday. “That’s something that troubles me. We have to be committed to working for the city.”
That division was illustrated by the 6-5 vote that put Whitcomb in the chair, succeeding Alderwoman Sharon Davis. Davis had held the position since 2017, and prior to that had held it for eight years during the 2000s.
“This is something that had kind of been on my mind for a little while,” Whitcomb said. “It would be true that I had discussions with board members about doing this, but to say I hadn’t thought about it myself before talking to them — that would not be true.”
Davis — one of the five who voted against Whitcomb — said she had spoken to Whitcomb prior to the meeting and was not taken by surprise.
“I don’t have a problem with being on the floor,” she said. “We’re all there for one purpose. It doesn’t matter where I’m sitting to get that purpose done.”
The board’s president runs meetings, but does not participate in debates during full board meetings. The president determines committee assignments and serves as a member at large on all aldermanic committees. The board president also serves as acting mayor when the mayor is out of town.
Davis said she agreed that there were divisions on the board.
“Not caused by me,” she said. “I think there is a division caused by young versus old.”
Indeed, the vote on the board presidency broke down along age lines, with the board’s younger members supporting Whitcomb and the older ones voting against him alongside Davis.
“I believe the division is there,” she said. “I believe to some degree, it might have gotten a little bigger last night.”
Davis said she did not believe Whitcomb would be able to heal the division.
“I don’t think it’s controllable by the chair,” she said. “I don’t care who sits in the chair. It’s a division that’s been created for a personal agenda.”
Davis demurred from saying whose personal agenda she blamed.
“That’s not my call to make,” she said.
Whitcomb, who works in hospital administration, said he believes he has the skills to bridge the gap.
“I’m almost an extreme moderate, which sounds very weird,” he said. “I approach things pragmatically. … What I don’t know, I’m not afraid to ask. I’m going to work hard on building relationships.”
He said he will also rely on the other board members’ skills.
“I’m not approaching this (as) any kind of expert,” he said. “I’ll be definitively learning from those around me. … I’d really like to create a structure where we’re building that really deep institutional knowledge that some of our members have with that fresh creative energy that others have. … Maybe think of things we’ve never done before and find ways to make current things better.”
Whitcomb also said he learned from the example Davis set as board president.
“Sharon had to portray confidence at all times,” he said. “She has incredible institutional knowledge of the city. One of the things I admire so much about Sharon is she lives and breathes Rutland. She demonstrates a lot of conviction.”
Whitcomb said he was not intimidated by taking the position after a single term on the board and acknowledged that the 6-5 vote showed the task ahead of him.
“I recognize I have a lot of work to do,” he said. “That’s OK.”
