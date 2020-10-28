The president of the Board of Aldermen has used his authority to compel a committee meeting for the first time in recent memory.
Board President Matt Whitcomb said Wednesday he is scheduling a meeting of the General Committee for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 on the subject of whether to place a referendum on the March ballot regarding Rutland High School’s use of the “Raiders” nickname.
The School Board voted last week to retire the team name and the arrowhead logo as culturally insensitive — the duo are relics of when the team name was the “Red Raiders” and the school had a Native American chief as its logo and mascot.
Last week’s decision triggered a backlash that included a pair of threatening electronic messages sent to Chairwoman Alison Notte.
Prior to that, in early September, while the issue was already generating significant discussion in the community, the Board of Aldermen voted to have a committee discussion on putting the issue to a city-wide vote.
Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey, the committee’s chairwoman, refused to schedule the meeting, saying she felt the subject was outside the board’s purview, pointing to an instance last year of a committee chairman declining to schedule a meeting.
“I’m someone who, if someone makes a referral because they feel there’s conversation warranted, I don’t want to shut down conversation regardless of whether I agree with what’s being discussed,” Whitcomb said on Wednesday.
Whitcomb said he did not immediately use his authority to compel a meeting after Humphrey’s refusal because he did not want to interfere with the School Board’s process. With that process complete, he said he still sees a “burning desire” for discussion. He said he also sees a need for discussion, though not necessarily the one that could happen at the General Committee meeting.
“There is a much larger issue in this community that centers on identity and nobody’s talking about it — or they try to talk about it and get shut down,” Whitcomb said. “If we have this conversation, it needs to be followed very soon by a conversation on bias and the way it affects the community.”
Meanwhile, Whitcomb said the discussion at next week’s committee meeting needs to be limited to the advisability of placing a non-binding resolution regarding the name on the March ballot.
“You’re going to hear commentary around understanding or lack of understanding where people are coming from and why a vote could be helpful to the community or damaging to the community,” he said.
In an exchange of emails, Humphrey stated she would be “unable” to attend the meeting, so responsibility for running it would fall to the vice chairman, Alderman Paul Clifford. Asked whether she was truly unable to attend, or her absence was a protest, Humphrey replied, “Right now, I don’t know of a time that I won’t be unable to attend that meeting.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.