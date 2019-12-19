America, where’d you go?

So what’s next? A president who has been impeached by the House can still serve as president. It’s up to the Senate to hold a trial to decide whether to remove him from office. The two other presidents impeached by the House, Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson, were acquitted by the Senate.
The Constitution says only that the Senate can hold an impeachment trial, with the senators sitting as jurors, House lawmakers serving as prosecutors known as managers and the chief justice of the United States presiding over it. Senators must take a public vote, and two-thirds of those present must agree about whether to convict the president and, thus, remove him from office. But the Constitution doesn’t lay out exactly how to hold a trial.
And therein lies part of the rub.
The House’s historic vote to impeach President Donald Trump this week was the right response to this president’s appalling attempt to abuse his position for personal political gain. Contrary to what he claims, history should show that Trump went too far in pressuring Ukraine into making up false stories that would help his re-election bid by impugning Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and promoting a debunked notion that Ukraine, not Russia, was behind efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential race.
As many pundits have noted this week: Presidents should acknowledge and agree that American elections must be decided by Americans.
Given that some House Democrats seemed inclined to impeach Trump years ago, many Republicans may dismiss Wednesday’s development just as Trump does — as a partisan “hoax” followed by a Senate acquittal.
In fewer than 24 hours following the votes, Trump was already squealing: “I got Impeached last night without one Republican vote being cast with the Do Nothing Dems on their continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history,” he tweeted. “Now the Do Nothing Party want to Do Nothing with the Articles & not deliver them to the Senate, but it’s Senate’s call!”
(It is actually the House’s call when to transmit the articles. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi certainly looks as though she is surveying the political landscape to calculate the best time to restart the process.)
In the meantime, impeachment is taking a toll on the nation’s morale. And in many ways, it has emboldened Trump’s posturing and the reaction from his base.
According to one published report, an official told Axios 600,000 new donors have contributed to the Republican National Committee since the impeachment hearings began.
But some principled conservatives, starting with George Will, realize that Trump and his constant deflection and lying is a corrosive force in American life that has redefined the GOP in equally ugly ways.
Four conservatives wrote in an op-ed published Wednesday by The New York Times, “national Republicans have done far worse than simply march along to Mr. Trump’s beat. Their defense of him is imbued with an ugliness, a meanness and a willingness to attack and slander those ... who have dedicated their lives and careers to (our country’s) defense and its security.” It was nauseating to learn of the Trump-ordered assault on the reputation of Marie Yovanovitch, the highly respected U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, ousted because she was seen as an obstacle to his attempt to bully Ukraine into helping him get re-elected.
But it gets even more complex now, politically.
The problem for the Democratic presidential candidates who gathered to debate in Los Angeles last night is it will be hard to thwart Trump’s re-election. Very hard. His base has been mobilized. His approval ratings have risen. The economy is good. Job numbers are up.
And as another pundit noted Thursday, the loudest progressive voices call for an agenda that will have some voters in swing states like Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania wondering where the party of Barack Obama and Bill Clinton went. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren can’t contort themselves enough; and poor Joe Biden can’t get the traction.
Political watchers nationwide agree: Democrats must win the middle — of the country and the political spectrum — to defeat Trump. They will need a better message than Trump’s, one of economic prosperity that resonates with moderates and disenchanted conservatives.
America, where’d you go?
