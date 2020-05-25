According to The Times Argus on May 24, 1963, one may conclude that the events in Montpelier the previous evening constituted the largest breach of civil order in the history of central Vermont: “the howling cadets bowled over police in their wild attack on the girls’ school.”
Approximately 300 students from Norwich University descended upon the Capital City and laid siege to the campus of Vermont College in, what was called in the parlance of the 1960s, a “panty raid.”
“Mob of Norwich Cadets Raids Vermont College” blared the headlines in the afternoon newspaper.
Police Chief George Connor was disgusted. His officers had suffered injuries in hand-to-hand combat with the cadets. Conner called the students “mad dogs,” and said they “behaved like animals.”
Capt. Arthur McLellan said he received “a hard sock on the jaw, and was limping because of the kicks received in the leg.” Office Charles Pierce said he was cornered against the entrance of Bishop-Hatch Hall. They began punching him, he said, when he drew his revolver and fired it into the air.
The three Vermont State Troopers who arrived on the scene fared no better. Frank Constantine, according to The Times Argus, was reported to have received a severe kick in the head, and was receiving a medical examination to determine whether he had suffered a concussion.
As the conflict intensified, the Montpelier Fire Department was summoned to deploy fire hoses to dampen the students’ enthusiasm. In a flanking maneuver, a handful of cadets breached the torrent of water to enter the dormitory, and another violent confrontation ensued.
One police officer told a reporter that he had to fire his weapon three times before the students dispersed. During the hour-long sortie, Connor declared, “We were knocked down, kicked, and trampled upon. It’s a miracle that no one was killed.” Connor noted the five Montpelier officers lost their caps, and one of the department’s cruisers had its windshield smashed.
The so-called “panty raid” was an immature custom that was common on college campuses of the late 1950s and 1960s. This was a time when men were not allowed in women’s dorms, and a puritanical code of conduct was strictly enforced between the genders. On the 50th anniversary of the largest panty raid in Texas history, Jim Nicar wrote a eulogy for the practice that was very likely born of repressed sexuality and an easing of norms in a post-war culture.
“A national fad, and later called a lighthearted ad hoc protest against entry restrictions to campus dorms, male college students everywhere joined in the quest for women’s underclothes. They arrived in groups, unannounced, at a women’s residence hall or sorority house, and chanted, ‘We want panties!’ Those who succeeded had a trophy to display and a good story to tell.”
Surprisingly, some women joined in the fun, egging on their classmates, and sometimes throwing an undergarment from the window of a residence hall to the young swains below.
College officials took a dim view of the practice, which often resulted in damage to residence halls, grounds and academic reputations.
That was the case in Montpelier on that May night — the women of the two-year school were accused of giving aid and comfort to the enemy.
“Girls in almost all of the rooms of that dormitory leaned out their windows at the height of the riot and chanted, “We want Norwich. Come on Norwich!” At this response, the firemen turned their hoses on the windows of the dormitory to “keep the girls quiet,” The Times Argus reported.
Vermont College President Ralph Noble denied an assertion that there was any collaboration between the two schools, after a local store clerk reported the city had sold out of women’s underwear earlier in the day. “Our girls did not participate in last night’s demonstration. They stayed in the buildings and the buildings were broken into.”
Vermont College alumna Susan Clark recalled the excitement of the evening for the Norwich Record, describing a scene that might have come from the 1978 movie “Animal House.”
“Dean (Pauline) Tompkins came into the dining hall to tell us she had received a call from General Harmon warning her of plans for a panty raid. She set out the rules for the evening: All dates were to be canceled; anyone out of the dorms before study hours was to return by seven; lights were to be turned out once the raid began; and no one was to be let into the dorms.
“It was dusk when the lights-out announcement came over the PA, and cars loaded with Norwich cadets began to arrive, followed by the police and fire departments. A hose truck stopped in front of Glover-Hadley, and as the firemen hopped out to hook up the hoses, a Norwich cadet hopped in and drove the truck across the quad and straight into the fountain,” she wrote.
Carlos Pinkham remembers watching the Montpelier Fire Department hoses damaging the college buildings – damage that would later be blamed on cadets. “They were breaking windows with the water,” he later recalled.
Immediately following the fracas, The Times Argus published editorials and letters characterizing the students as “hoodlums.” There were many in response, however, that suggested the police had overreacted.
Nevertheless, Donald Benson, a cadet, wrote a scathing letter attacking the leadership in the corps. “It is a serious mistake to think that military colleges are founded on sound educational principles. It may be said that Norwich can take a pool hall type and turn him into a man. But even that is deceptive. Norwich utterly frustrates normal, healthy, personality development.” This lengthy screed from Benson was in the minority.
Marney Godney, a student at Vermont College, complained about the reporting in The Times Argus. “Having read the distorted newspaper accounts, I would like to express my sincere disappointment at the slanderous and exaggerated nature of the articles” Godney wrote, adding that Vermont College women were portrayed as “cheap girls who hang out of the windows semi-nude.”
Another Norwich cadet opined that the overt hostility displayed by the police engendered an equally hostile response. “None of the boys had any intent of being hostile or violent in their actions until they were faced with hostility and violence,” he wrote.
Lifelong Montpelier resident Paul Guare, defended the media coverage. “It should be noted that The Times Argus made a particular effort to supply complete, objective, and restrained coverage of the event.” A letter signed “Local Sympathizers” reminded citizens of the Capital City that General Ernest Harmon had engineered a miracle during his tenure as Norwich’s president, taking over a school of 300 students and transforming it into an institution of more than 1,000 in a little over 10 years. Harmon, one of the great tank commanders of World War II, had been out of town during the incident.
Finally, a father of a cadet, who was not a participant, weighed in. Robert Halleck of Nashville, Tennessee, was offended by Connor’s use of the term “mad dogs” to describe the student body of Norwich. “I am a little disturbed over the mental judgement of the Montpelier Chief.”
By June 6, Harmon issued a report to the Montpelier City Manager, which asserted, “these reports by the press were grossly exaggerated and were far out of proportion to what actually occurred.” He refused to discuss the matter further.
With the entire Corps of Cadets temporarily confined to campus in Northfield, the Montpelier City Council declared the state capital “off limits” to all members of the Norwich student body.
In a surprising demonstration of solidarity with the cadets, on the following Saturday, the young women of Vermont College planned a march up Northfield Street to meet their weekend dates beyond the city limits.
More than 50 years later, Donald Day, a Norwich cade who graduated in 1964, remembered the event more philosophically for a history project for the university archives. He explained that panty raids were common on college campuses in the early 1960s. “They occurred at the University of Vermont, University of Connecticut, The University of Minnesota, and on dozens more college campuses throughout the country. The took place on ‘normal’ college campuses and I would suggest that a search for normalcy was part of the message behind our panty raid.
“As I see it, the panty raid had its genesis in the imbalance that existed between the military, academic, and social lives of the student body, a.k.a. the corps of cadets. The panty raid was not a mere prank any more than it was an uncontrolled riot; it was an event that had a message behind it, and I, for one, am as proud to be counted among those who took part as I am of my participation in the JFK inaugural parade and my tour of duty in Vietnam,” he wrote.
Day’s unabashed defense of the evening’s festivities serves as a reminder that the youth rebellion of the 1960s was even expressed in the unlikely environs of a stolid military college in Vermont.
Ultimately, when it was revealed a housemother at the college had been physically assaulted, two students were expelled and 12 other cadets faced disciplinary action as the university demonstrated its willingness to cooperate with city officials.
Today, students at both Vermont College and Norwich University would have difficulty recognizing their respective institutions. They would find it most surprising that the two schools would merge within the next decade, and then separate again when Union Institute purchased the campus and programs in Montpelier. Eventually, the one-time Montpelier Seminary would become the Vermont College of Fine Arts.
Norwich University introduced a residential civilian component as well as a non-residency graduate program. And, at a time when Vermont colleges are facing financial difficulties, both schools have demonstrated stability and enhanced reputations.
Paul Heller is a writer and historian who lives in Barre.
