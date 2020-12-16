MONTPELIER — Vermont’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign is beginning with the inoculations of medical professionals across the state before expanding to residents of long-term care facilities, and then the general population.
The first dose of the vaccine was administered Tuesday to a nurse at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Later Tuesday, five nurses were vaccinated at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.
On Wednesday, vaccinations were scheduled to begin at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.
Vaccinations will begin soon at the state’s nursing homes. Front-line medical workers get first priority for the vaccines, followed by nursing home residents.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Tuesday that by the end of December, 34,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in Vermont.
Officials say it will be spring before anyone in the state who wants the vaccine can receive it.
Meanwhile, Gov. Phil Scott and others say Vermonters are going to have to continue to wear masks, maintain social distance and quarantine after traveling.
An additional piece of good news came on Tuesday when officials said Vermont avoided a surge in cases after Thanksgiving, as some had feared.
