Organizers of a lacrosse tournament in Stowe say they have canceled the event after receiving threats.
The annual Stowe LAX Classic was scheduled for the weekend of July 18-19 and has drawn thousands to Vermont. Some residents told WCAX-TV that they were concerned about out-of-staters coming to Vermont amid the coronavirus pandemic. The event for boys' and girls' lacrosse has drawn 3,000 to 5,000 people to Stowe in previous years.
Organizers told the station in an email that they were receiving threats from local residents so decided to cancel the tournament.
