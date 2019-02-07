In January 2009, the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act was signed into law. This law overturned a Supreme Court decision that restricted the time period for filing complaints regarding employment discrimination concerning compensation.
At the Jan. 30 press conference on Capitol Hill, Lilly Ledbetter celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, as well as the introduction of the Paycheck Fairness Act to a strong showing of support in both the House and the Senate.
I quote from Lilly Ledbetter at the conference: “Pay discrimination threatens the economic security of women, families and our nation’s economy. It affects all women no matter what they do, how much education they have, and where they are from.”
Taking these words to heart, the Paycheck Fairness Act of 2019 was introduced on Jan. 30, 2019, in both the House and Senate.
The Paycheck Fairness Act updates and strengthens the Equal Pay Act of 1963 to give women new tools to address the persistent pay gap. The tools they need to challenge discrimination and ensure employers have the incentives they need to comply with the law.
It’s time for Congress to make real changes for all families by passing the Paycheck Fairness Act. It is time we strengthen our equal pay laws. Women, families and our nation’s economy can’t wait any longer for paycheck fairness. A swift passage in the 116th Congress is the right thing to do for all of us
Jennifer Kern
Bennington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.