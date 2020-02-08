A guinea pig found on a Vermont street was taken to the local police department for safekeeping.
The furry creature was found Wednesday by a pedestrian walking down Railroad Street, Cpl. George Johnson told the Caledonian Record.
Firefighter Phil Hawthorne said that if no owner comes forward, the guinea pig should become a resident of the firehouse. Detective Daniele Kostruba volunteered to take the animal home as a pet.
The animal, dubbed Harvey by dispatcher Karen Montgomery, was given food, water and a box to stay in.
Police asked that the owner of the guinea pig go to the public safety building on Main Street to confirm ownership of the animal and take it home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.