0208 Vermont Daily Life Guinea Pig

St. Johnsbury Public Safety Dispatcher Karen Montgomery holds a guinea pig in the town’s dispatch center on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The animal was found by a pedestrian walking near Mayo’s Furniture on Railroad Street mid-morning Wednesday and taken to the police station.

 CALEDONIAN RECORD/DANA GRAY

A guinea pig found on a Vermont street was taken to the local police department for safekeeping.

The furry creature was found Wednesday by a pedestrian walking down Railroad Street, Cpl. George Johnson told the Caledonian Record.

Firefighter Phil Hawthorne said that if no owner comes forward, the guinea pig should become a resident of the firehouse. Detective Daniele Kostruba volunteered to take the animal home as a pet.

The animal, dubbed Harvey by dispatcher Karen Montgomery, was given food, water and a box to stay in.

Police asked that the owner of the guinea pig go to the public safety building on Main Street to confirm ownership of the animal and take it home.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.