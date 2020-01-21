SWANTON — Crews on Tuesday found the body of a missing snowmobiler near where a snowmobile was abandoned along the border between the towns of Swanton and Highgate, Vermont State Police said.
The body of Michael Rich, 39, of Swanton, was recovered Tuesday afternoon. An autopsy will be performed.
Rich and another snowmobiler had gone through the ice at about 4:15 p.m. Monday on a creek near Lake Champlain, police said. Both men were able to get out of the water and reach a nearby camp. Rich made his way to his girlfriend's home, where he retrieved another snowmobile and headed in the direction of the camp, police said. Rich's girlfriend reported the snowmobilers missing just before 7 p.m. Monday.
The snowmobile Rich rode toward the camp was later found abandoned with its hood up near the original break in the ice. The other snowmobiler was found unhurt.
Temperatures in the area dropped into the low single digits overnight.
