The University of Vermont says it has administered 100,000 coronavirus tests since the start of the fall semester.
UVM President Suresh Garimella thanked students on Tuesday “for all of their cooperation and efforts to protect our university and our community from COVID-19.”
A total of 27 UVM students have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 25. The school has a cumulative test positivity rate of 0.03% going back to August, a spokesman has said.
The mayor of Burlington, where UVM is located, also thanked students for their “commitment to wearing mask," that he sees as a neighbor.
“It’s really been just an outstanding effort and one that is very much appreciated by the people of Burlington,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger in a written statement.
Garimella warned students not to let their guard down.
“With cases spiking throughout the nation, including here in Vermont, and the number of tourists arriving in our state, we must maintain our good practices,” he said.
On Thursday the Vermont Department of Health reported six new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 2,120.
There are currently seven people hospitalized across the state who are being treated for COVID-19, the highest daily number since early May.
The number of deaths remains at 58, where it has remained for three months.
