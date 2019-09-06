First, some good news — there is no PFAS in Rutland’s water.
Earlier this year, the state mandated that public water systems test for the harmful chemical, which has been found in numerous private wells in Bennington as well as water at the Rutland airport. The city’s Department of Public Works announced Friday that the water system had been tested for 18 PFAS-related chemicals “and in every case none was detected.”
Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said the city conducted more limited PFAS testing back in 2014 and did not find anything then, either.
Some of you may recall that we did for a time have uncomfortably high levels of disinfection byproducts, leading to some finger-wagging by the state and a bit of local controversy over what to do about them. Those came down to acceptable (by state regulators) levels in 2012 and Wennberg said they have remained down since.
Human Resource
The city once again has a full-time HR director.
Alderwoman Lisa Ryan questioned Mayor David Allaire during Tuesday’s board meeting on the status of the position, in which former director Jody Breault has filled in part-time since her successor, Suzanne Ellis, resigned. Allaire said he had interviewed two candidates for the position.
“They did not appear like they were going to be a good fit,” Allaire said. “We sat down and had a discussion with Jody and she decided she will stay on full-time.”
Diamond Rundown
As I write this, the story of whatever is going on with Diamond Run Mall continues to unfold, and I expect by the time we all go home, my colleague Keith Whitcomb will have nailed down several nuggets of information I failed to on Thursday.
I do have to say that the mall’s management continues to mystify me. I understand why an organization might not want to participate in negative publicity, but whoever makes the decisions over there seems uninterested even in good publicity. More than once, I have learned after the fact about an event at the mall that I might have written about ahead of time if anyone had bothered to tell me about it.
As a Gen-Xer, I have a strong sentimental attachment to malls and wanted to see ours succeed, but the retail landscape is changing.
The last time I got a comment out of the Mall’s management was in early 2013. The owners had just turned the mall over to their mortgage-holder, which brought original developer Zamias Services in to manage it. Zamias CEO Joe Anthony scoffed at business trend stories declaring the mall as a concept dead, and said Zamias would leverage its relationships with “high-level” national retail chains to fill the mall.
Obviously, that didn’t happen. What few tenants came to the mall were very local in flavor — I can’t even think of a national chain that opened a new store in the mall since 2013 — and the mall went on to lose all three of its anchor stores as the chains who owned them contracted.
There were worries the mall was going to destroy Rutland’s downtown. That didn’t happen either. The question now is whether an apparent exodus from the mall will be a boon for downtown. Time will tell.
Calendar
Monday, the Public Works Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the recent issues with water and sewer billing.
Tuesday, the City-Owned Properties Committee meets at 9 a.m. for another discussion about what to do with 41 Baxter St.
Wednesday, the Development Review Board meets at 6 p.m. to discuss a planned residential care home on Exeter Road and a plan to repurpose a warehouse on Spruce Street.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.