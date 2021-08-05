BURLINGTON — The operator of the Northlands Job Corps Center in Vergennes plans to seek to overturn the more than $3.2 million verdict awarded by a federal jury in Burlington for an unlawful discharge three years ago.
Kentucky-based Foxmar Inc., which operates the job corps site under the name Education and Training Resources “strongly disagrees with the jury’s verdict,” defense lawyer Michael Billok said.
Thomas Cole, of Vergennes, who worked as a full-time residential counselor at the Vergennes campus for about two months, was fired in July 2018 after reporting unsafe practices, including the lack of cleaning supplies for students to use in their dorms.
The $3,215,943 finding by the jury last Friday is believed to be the largest employment verdict in the state’s history, according to South Burlington lawyer Rich Cassidy, a co-founder of the Vermont Employment Lawyers Association.
“While we respect the jury process, there are times when a jury may reach an absolutely wrong conclusion, such that the courts have established procedures for reviewing, revising and even reversing jury decisions. This is one of those times,” Billok said in an email.
Employment lawyer William Pettersen IV, of Colchester, who represented Cole, said the jury heard testimony during the week-long trial and made its decision. He said Cole appreciated the work by jurors.
Pettersen also had presented evidence showing ETR directed its staff not to document complaints about mold in the dorms. The company, which took over operation of the center in 2018, also failed to address complaints that students were falling ill because of poor food quality, according to the civil case.
Cole also objected to an ETR policy that mandated sick employees find their own replacements before being authorized sick time.
Billok said he believes the evidence showed Cole walked off the job just before his shift on July 24, 2018. Billok said Cole was fired for abandoning the dorm and the residents that he was responsible for overseeing.
“The company will pursue all avenues to correct the record and ensure that justice prevails,” Billok said.
Pettersen said he believed the evidence showed Cole came into work July 24, but went home sick before his shift began. He said nobody objected and nobody called him to come back to work. Cole was scheduled to be off the next two days.
When he returned on Friday, July 27, 2018, he reduced to writing the safety concerns provided verbally earlier in the week and within a few hours was terminated, Pettersen said.
Billok described Foxmar as a 30-year-old small business with no history of litigation involving anything remotely similar to the claims brought by Cole. He said the company has a history of operating safe, productive job corps centers, while improving the conditions and graduation rates of those centers, including Northlands.
The jury ruled Cole was protected under the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Vermont Earned Sick Time Act.
Beside the $3 million in punitive damages, the jury also awarded $215,943 in compensatory damages. It covered $55,305 in back pay, $85,638 in front pay and $75,000 for emotional distress.
