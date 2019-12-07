This Sunday, December 8, 2019, will mark the 225th anniversary of the first edition of the Rutland Herald. In 2¼ centuries since, America and Vermont have changed in ways unimaginable to the original proprietors, Samuel Williams and Samuel Williams, who began printing a weekly paper on Mondays in what was then the temporary state capital of the 14th state.
George Washington was president, and the Constitution — both the Vermont version and the federal version — was just a few years old. The two founders of the Herald set out to define an independent role for their newspaper, one that the long chain of owners since them have attempted to preserve.
The modern Herald was defined by its owner and editor, Robert W. Mitchell, my grandfather, who carried forward a vision of journalism as furthering the aims of the Republic by allowing for free, honest, fact-based public discourse. He died just a year before the 200th anniversary, which was celebrated with dinners, fireworks and a massive special edition that reflected on the two centuries of publication. He was not alive to see his Herald win journalism’s highest honor, the Pulitzer Prize for editorials on civil unions, which came under my father, R. John Mitchell’s, watch. But his legacy, carried forward by my dad, made that prize possible for the editorial writer, David Moats — a space for reasoned discourse about a controversial challenge with passion coursing throughout the community and the state.
While the Pulitzer recognized editorials on a subject that carried statewide and even national implications, the Herald editorialized for years on subjects more mundane and specific to the place that is Vermont. This was recognized at the 200th, which identified many times when the Herald’s editorial page was able to distill a complicated, nuanced subject into a meaningful, thoughtful argument for how to proceed.
It’s been 25 years since that milestone. In this edition, we reflect on signature events and look back at the ways the Herald has covered its community and the world. While the “200” special edition reflected deeply on Vermont and its history, this edition will look more at the newspaper. The last two and a half decades have seen incredible change in our country and in the journalism industry. A generation has been defined by the events of September 11, 2001, but also by civil unions and gay marriage, by the election of an African American president, and by the invention and rise of the iPhone, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Google and the attendant challenge facing local retailers and local journalism.
In 1994, the Herald had just begun posting stories to the World Wide Web, as it was called then. Since then, the change ushered in by its rise has accelerated, even as the daily work of journalism and printing has continued. Reading through the two and a half decades of news since the last special anniversary edition, we are struck by how consistently this newspaper has contributed to the daily life of the Rutland region and Vermonters. In whatever format the future may bring, we hope that contribution will continue for another century or two, at least.
-Rob Mitchell, general manager
