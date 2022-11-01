If you want to get the best pickings, you go when the scrap yard closes — around 3:30 p.m.
“(Y)ou have to do it that afternoon,” said artist-in-residence Richard Criddle. “You can’t procrastinate because Josh will come out at 6 in the morning to organize the piles. It took us a couple of days to figure that out.”
Where some might see a junk yard, an artist sees a playground.
Criddle, 66, is one of the artists in the inaugural Mac Steel Artist Residency, a new initiative by Mac Steel Vice President Josh Mac; Criddle recently retired from Mass MOCA Museum in North Adams, Massachusetts; and artist Anthony Cafritz, 59, also in residence, founded Salem Art Works in Salem, New York.
“In this wasteful society that we live in, we have to take a second look at everything,” Criddle said. “What we’re doing is being allowed and invited to search and be resourceful and repurpose things.”
For the past month, Criddle and Cafritz have been granted permission to find and use just about anything they can in the yard to create sculptures. They’ve also been living on-site, sleeping in trailers set up in a camp they created for a completely unique, immersive environment in a 50-acre scrap steel yard with the treasure trove of rotating inventory.
The residency ends in a one-day only exhibition onsite at Mac Steel from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The show is titled “Skid Steer,” after the forklift the artists have used throughout their stay.
“You can put a bucket on the front, and it’s like having a shopping cart for a scrap yard,” Criddle said.
Criddle had an idea about what he’d be making once he arrived but added, “I have to say I was totally overwhelmed when I got here and started walking around that yard. Its abundance of material and resources is just mind blowing and it took a little time to settle in.”
He wanted to take advantage of the opportunity and make something on a larger scale than he normally would. One of his sculptures is a larger-than-life horse on wheels, inspired by his fascination with Greek mythology and the Trojan horse.
“It was possible to make that into a reality because of the support we got from Josh Mac and Mac Steel,” Criddle said.
In contrast, when asked whether he had an idea of what he’d be making before he arrived, Cafritz said, “Absolutely not,” adding that all he brought with him was “a handful of tools and a handful of paints."
The amount of work they’ve produced in this type of environment is copious. As of last week, Cafritz had eight sculptures made and several paintings. “I might pull out something else this week,” he said at the time.
“But we have to be resourceful,” Criddle said. “You find something in a scrap heap and weld it, grind it, and you make it work.”
“This yard is changing every day; people are dropping off scrap all the time,” Cafritz said. “We see things all the time that catch our eye and sometimes inspire a sculpture. So in (our) work here we make sculptures, but we’re also using the tools they have.”
That includes heavy machinery that cuts steel like cardboard; an enormous magnet that pulls items from the top of mountain-high piles; or the backhoe with a giant claw that can crush metal. Those are the brushes and clay they’ve been working with and the combination of grit and grace is fused throughout the whole project.
The scrap yard is a mecca for artists whose nature it is to see the potential in unusual things, and the variety of pieces to find is endless — a coil from an air conditioning unit; a sink; a Mobil gas tank; legs from a wooden table. Some are attached by welding, some by blowing holes through metal with a torch when metals are incompatible to weld together.
“We both have a history of using scrap steel in our work,” Cafritz said. “The tail (on Criddle’s horse) used to be a tank and it was crushed and sheared and flame cut, which we did just to make this more of a tail.”
Criddle found a truss structure with lattice work that he liked, but trees had grown in through its openings during the 20-plus years it sat there.
“I was going to have to get in there with a saw and cut them out and Josh said leave it to me, and his friend came in and literally plucked trees out of the ground. He made it look so easy he might as well be pulling vegetables out of the ground,” Criddle said.
The salvaged pieces were power-washed and cared for before being assembled into the sculptures.
Criddle, Cafritz and Mac have crossed paths through the years in their work, but this is the first time they’ve worked together this closely.
“It’s been a great collaboration,” Criddle said. “Hopefully this residency program grows. But (the artists) have to be resourceful, hard working, and have to rough it to an extent because it is a grubby, rough place. And you have to also be respectful of the fact that these guys are running a business.”
“With Josh’s blessing, we’ve sort of invented this residency opportunity for ourselves, with the intention of growing the residency potential for others in the future,” Criddle said. “A lot of artists do (residencies) because it frees them up, takes them away from their domestic situation. This is a total immersive situation, and you produce more than you would if you were at home and going to the supermarket and paying the bills.”
“Because of Josh’s interest in art he allows artists to come in and forage and buy stuff from the yard,” he added. “It’s a rarity for reasons of safety and liability. Very few scrap yards are open in this way.”
Mac said he's proud of what's happening in the yard.
“This is more or less a litmus test to see if we can make it work," he said. "I’d like to grow the program, it’s just a question of how do we do it. These guys have been the guinea pigs of this whole process to see what we need to do to make it more viable.”
Founded in 1953, Mac Equipment and Steel Co. is a third-generation family-owned business on Route 7 in Rutland. David Mac, a Holocaust survivor from Poland who immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island, saw an opportunity in collecting and selling scrap metal and after founding his original salvage business on Stratton Road, quickly outgrew the space and moved in 1955 to its current home. Now the father-and-son team of Israel and Josh Mac run the operation.
“One of the ongoing and growing issues with artists like Anthony and Richard is that access to this is getting harder,” Josh Mac said. “I’m now getting more interest from people very far away. Artists that want to come in and search for found materials or look for inspiration.”
“It’s like Christmas,” Criddle said and added, “Here you’re made welcome. It’s worth the (trip), not just to see what you can find but to feel welcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.