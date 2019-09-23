WEST RUTLAND — The Aubudon Society wants to take its walks around the marsh a bit more into the marsh.
Several years ago, the town built a boardwalk extending into the marsh, which the Audubon Society has designated a “very important birding area.” Now, the organization and the town are working together on trails in the area. Organizer Marvin Elliot said the first section, which runs parallel to Whipple Hollow Road, is already complete.
“There’s some fields,” he said. “We went along the edge of them and didn’t get much into the wet areas. ... It’s a nice little section we did.”
Elliot said the trail was spurred in part by a desire to get off Whipple Hollow Road during its monthly birdwatching walks.
“There’s faster traffic there,” he said.
Elliot said the town owns the land, and mowed out the first trail section, which he characterized as the easy part.
“The section we’re getting to now is called Cedar Swamp, some of which is a foot of water,” he said.
Elliot said they are devising a plan for putting a walkway in that area, and will need to get a wetlands permit.
“I’m optimistic for us because we’re a conservation organization,” he said of the permitting process. “I would think if anyone would get it, we would. We’re trying to save troubles, not create them.”
The Audubon Society held its monthly bird walk on Saturday. Elliot said they average about a dozen people at each event and that on this occasion, they spotted a flock of woodpeckers not usually seen around here in such numbers, as well as a Lincoln’s sparrow, which he said was noted for its fine markings.
“We saw a bald eagle up over the ridge,” he said. “That’s always fun. They’re more common now than they have been. We’re seeing more and more of them and that’s a good thing.”
Elliot said the next bird walk is scheduled for Oct. 19, and participants will gather by the boardwalk on Marble Street at 8 a.m.
