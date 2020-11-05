The Belden Co. hopes to buy the former Rutland Herald building for $200,000.
A motion filed Thursday in federal bankruptcy court seeks approval for the sale — which would include the Wales Street building, the downtown parking pit and property the newspaper owned in Clarendon — by the end of the year. A proposed ruling submitted by trustee Raymond Obuchowski would see the city paid in full for back taxes and the Small Business Administration will get roughly 10% of the remaining $773,900 balance on a $1.5 million loan the newspaper took out in 2012.
"Based upon discussions between the SBA and the Trustee, the Trustee reasonably believes that the SBA will consent to the proposed sale, and the distribution as requested," Obuchowski wrote in the 34-page motion.
Justin Belden, vice president of the Rutland construction firm, said he was not ready to discuss what they hope to do with the property.
"We'll have more information later, but it's too premature at this point to say anything," he said.
Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy said he hopes the sale goes through and that the RRA stands ready to help Belden with whatever they have planned.
"As a city and the RRA, we're pleased to see that there's movement here," he said. "A local company involved that has the best interest of the community at heart is a good thing."
The city would get the $96,363 owed in back taxes and $407 in water and sewer fees while the buyer and seller would split the current year's taxes based on the date the sale closes. Clarendon would get $1,007 in back taxes on the land there. The filing says the proceedings have racked up $36,000 in administrative fees, leaving roughly $74,000 for the SBA.
The Mitchell Family retained ownership of the properties when they sold the Rutland Herald in 2016. They sold the property at auction only for the buyer to back out. DEW Construction signed a purchase and sale for the property and plans to build a hotel there made it as far as design discussions with the city before the company backed out, citing financing problems created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With no other buyers in sight, Herald Associates filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.
Objections to the sale must be filed with the bankruptcy court clerk's office in Burlington by 4 p.m. Dec. 1. Counteroffers, according to the filing, would have to start at $225,000 and go up from there in $10,000 increments.
