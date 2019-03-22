Pole vaulter, 84, sets her sights on more records

Florence “Flo” Filion Meiler, an 84-year-old record-setting pole vaulter, poses while training at the University of Vermont indoor track in Burlington. Meiler is headed to the world championships in Poland. She is competing in track-and-field events including the long jump, 60-meter hurdles, 800-meter run and pentathlon. But she’s a shoo-in for the pole vault.

 Lisa Rathke / AP Photo

Better with age

An 84-year-old pole vaulter from Shelburne is heading to Poland to compete in the World Masters Athletics Championship Indoor where she is certain to win honors in her age group seeing as she’s the sole competitor. A3

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.