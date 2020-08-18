The Board of Aldermen continued to struggle over bias issues this week.
A motion emerging from the Human Resources Committee to request the city’s HR director to include funding for anti-bias training in her department’s budget and to have the director and city attorney come up with language on anti-bias training for the employee handbook failed before the full board Monday, and the issue was sent back to committee for further discussion.
The discussion emerged from a training most of the board underwent in February. Alderwoman Lisa Ryan, chairwoman of the Human Resources Committee, sought to build on that work.
Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis said that she supported efforts to reduce bias in city government, but that they needed to be “specific” and “data driven” — qualities she said her own research had convinced her the bias training undergone by the board lacked. She said that after reading several reports and scientific studies, she did not believe anti-bias training was an effective strategy for reducing prejudice.
“I don’t really want to spend time and money on something that has limited effectiveness,” she said. “I’ve seen studies that say implicit bias training can have the opposite result from what’s intended — especially if it’s mandated. ... I’m for continuing the discussions that came out of our training ... but I’m convinced, based on all the data I’ve seen, that anti-bias training is not an effective strategy.”
Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey said she disagreed, comparing what was being proposed to the city’s policies on sexual harassment and workplace violence.
“We do not, year after year, determine that those policies reduce the number of sexual harassment claims or workplace violence claims,” Humphrey said. “Especially now, in 2020, anti-bias training is necessary and expected.”
Alderman Thomas DePoy has been outspoken against the training every time it has come up and he continued that opposition Monday, calling it a waste of city resources.
“I’m tired of it,” he said. “Any time you try to control thought processes, it’s wrong. ... I don’t want anything to do with it whatsoever.”
“It’s noteworthy the fact that you have no real opposition but your feelings,” Ryan said. “This is about how thought drives behavior.”
Other board members raised questions about whether the city could add anti-bias training to its policies without union sign-offs. Ryan stressed that the only expectation for that night was that the board have the HR director and city attorney come up with language and that the board would then vote on the language before it went anywhere.
The motion failed, with Ryan, Humphrey and Aldermen Chris Ettori and Michael Talbott voting “yes” while Alderwoman Sharon Davis and Aldermen Sam Gorruso, William Gillam and Paul Clifford joined Mattis and DePoy in voting “no.”
A motion to refer the issue back to committee passed 9-1, with DePoy casting the sole dissent. Ryan asked the board members who voted against the earlier motion to attend the committee meeting.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.