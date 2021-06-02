Joe “Big Joe” Tilden didn’t quite reach his goal of hosting 1,000 episodes of local content for PEG-TV, but last week, after reaching his 88th birthday and 925 episodes, he ended his run — more than 20 years — to make way for the next generation.
Tom Leypoldt, executive director of PEG-TV, said by email that Tilden had “been on PEG-TV for so long, It’s like he has actually become part of our TV sets.”
Leypoldt noted Tilden rarely skipped a week without producing a new episode of content.
“He is well-versed on all things Rutland and American History in general. I will miss bantering and joking with him,” Leypoldt said.
Tilden came to broadcasting through seeking political office.
He had taught driver education in a number of area schools after graduating from what was then Castleton State College. He called Poultney and West Rutland his”main schools,” but he also taught at Rutland, Mill River, Burr and Burton, Middlebury, Bellows Falls, Springfield, Stratton Mountain, Spaulding, Williamstown and BFA Fairfax.
In 1996, he was a Democratic candidate for the Vermont State Senate. One of his fellow candidates, Cheryl Hooker, was elected, but Tilden was not.
However, he said he believed he learned something from the experience.
“I figured if the Democrats were ever going to have a shot, we needed some kind of PR, some kind of public recognition,” he said.
“Democrats Today” introduced candidates to the viewing public starting in 1997.
Around 2000, Tilden had a falling out with the Democratic Party in Vermont. While he said he was not hostile to gay couples or their cohabitation, he disagreed with the government “has no business being in the bedroom” idea and left the party.
“With civil unions coming in, if people want to live together, that’s their choice. ... But you don’t need to put government in there and interfere with things,” he said.
Tilden left his positions as vice-chairman of the Rutland County Democratic Committee and the Rutland City Democratic Party and left the committees over the issue.
He changed his show to “Civically Speaking” and continued until he needed to have tumors removed from his brain.
When he came back to his cable-access show around 2008, he gave up the interview format and called the show “Big Joe’s Journal,” which continued until the last episode last week, which Tilden recorded on his 88th birthday.
Guests on “Democrats Today” included Lt. Gov. Doug Racine, Hooker and Speaker of the House Michael Obuchowski.
For “Civically Speaking,” Tilden spoke with Democrats and Republicans and brought on guests like Mayor Jeff Wennberg and Gov. Jim Douglas and Lt. Gov. Brian Dubie.
Tilden said one of the highlights of his career was having Douglas on his show. He called Douglas a “friendly competitor” because Douglas hosted a show called “Republicans Weekly.”
By email, Douglas called Tilden a “great guy.”
Douglas said, “In this era of political polarization, we could always count on Joe to present a balanced, civil discussion of the important issues facing Rutland and all of Vermont. He’s a real gentleman who cares deeply about his community and state. I always enjoyed appearing on his show. The world would be a better place if more people were like Joe Tilden,” Douglas said.
Tilden recorded the show at PEG-TV’s studio in Rutland. Even during the pandemic, he went to the studio to do his show, entering through a side door that took him directly to the studio.
Tilden is still keeping an eye on politics and opinionated about what he observes.
He said his advice to viewers is to stay involved and active.
“Everybody should have a voice of one kind or another in government. I don’t think you should sit on the sidelines and say, ‘Let somebody else do it.’ You do that, the person who’s going to do it is going to be the wrong guy. That’s what happened to us as a nation in 2016. We sat back and we had two people running for president, neither one who was qualified. We got the worst of the two in my opinion,” he said.
Tilden acknowledged that he’s met people who didn’t like his show or disagreed with his opinions, but said most of the responses have been positive.
“It’s been very, very satisfying for me. I really hated to give it up but after a while you have to acknowledge your physical limitations after a while. You can’t keep plugging away. The time had come to wrap it up,” he said.
