A bill before the Vermont Legislature would add some new regulations on the sale of fireworks while repealing a particularly stringent one.
H.16, sponsored by Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, would require fireworks dealers to notify customers of the restrictions on their use and limit the hours during which fireworks can be set off while removing an effective ban on consumers transporting fireworks.
“This is my second run on this bill,” Shaw said Wednesday. “It passed the House three years ago, got stuck in the Senate, made it to the floor of the Senate, was sent back to committee for revisions and never came out of committee.”
Shaw said he first introduced the bill because of complaints from his constituents about fireworks being set off at all hours. Fireworks became an issue in the city this spring, but Shaw said there were complaints about them elsewhere in the county long before that.
“This is nothing new,” he said. “This has been going on for a while. Then I noticed these pop-up places all over, and it seemed to be feeding the problem.”
While fireworks can be legally purchased in Vermont, they cannot be set off without a permit from local authorities. An earlier version of Shaw’s bill would have required sellers to see such a permit before making a sale. The Rutland Town Select Board recently placed a similar restriction on a local fireworks vendor on its own authority, amending the permit of C&C Fireworks to bar the Route 4 shop from selling to any city or town resident who did not display a permit.
A call to C&C was not immediately returned Wednesday.
In addition to having sellers notify buyers of the permitting and other requirements, the bill would restrict fireworks displays to between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., with exceptions for July 3, July 4, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Also, the bill deregulates fireworks to an extent by striking down a portion of existing law saying that no one may transport fireworks in Vermont “except in interstate commerce.” Shaw said this meant that Vermonters have been able to buy fireworks but — permit or not — were breaking the law the moment they put them in their car and pulled out of the parking lot.
“That sounds a little incongruous to me,” he said.
Shaw said he worked with established businesses like C&C on the bill.
“I want to make sure that if we’re selling fireworks, and we are, we’re having responsible people making the sale,” he said. “Around the county people stop, unload their trailer, set up their tent and they’re selling fireworks. That’s why the legitimate guys are backing this bill. ... The bill actually legitimizes the sale of fireworks, to a point.”
While city officials have declared they have no intention of letting private citizens set off fireworks in the city limits, Rutland County Fire and Mutual Aid Coordinator Robert Schlachter said other parts of the county have been more permissive, meaning that there are legitimate sales for the businesses to make.
“Rutland Town has done permits,” Schlachter said. “I believe Clarendon has done permits, and I believe Castleton and also Killington.”
But there was also still significant illegal use. Rutland City Alderman Michael Talbott said he had a number of conversations with neighbors, explaining that the loud bangs were giving his dog crippling anxiety. Talbott said he was skeptical about what the bill could accomplish.
“Where I come from — they’re forbidden in California, and it’s 10 times worse there,” he said. “I don’t think it’s something that regulation is going to solve.”
